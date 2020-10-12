Here’s the cheapest 30,000mAh laptop battery charger, just in time for Amazon Prime Day

Aukey PB-Y7 power bank - $40.79 at Amazon

(roughly £30)

A fantastic laptop battery charger that can deliver a staggering 30,000Ah - enough to charge a MacBook Air more than once. You have a few more hours to grab an almost 50% discount thanks to a double coupon trick. View Deal

The Aukey PB-Y7 is a fresh take on the PB-T11 , which we reviewed a few years ago.

Like its predecessor, it is a compact laptop power bank that comes with a whopping 30Ah capacity and is housed in a solid ABS chassis that will withstand scratches (but probably not falling on a hard concrete floor).

At $75.99, we’d usually baulk at recommending it to you. However, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, it's available at $20 off and coupon WMPYADFW will drop the price even further to $40.79. You will need to hurry, though, as the offer ends tonight at 23:59 PDT.

The biggest difference between the Y7 and the T11 is the fact the former comes with power delivery, allowing it to deliver up to 30W of power to a laptop or tablet. Just bear in mind that not all devices will be compatible and incompatible models are likely to charge at a slower pace.

The PB-Y7 comes with a four year warranty and weighs only 553g with dimensions of 150 x 84 x 29mm, making it small enough to fit into a large pocket. There’s also a pair of USB Type-A ports that are compatible with Quick Charge 3.0, plus a quartet of LEDs that indicate how much juice is left.

If there’s one thing we’d change, it would be the fact it comes with a microUSB port for charging. It was acceptable a few years back, but feels antiquated in 2020.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

Here's our list of the best laptop docking stations right now

We've built a list of the best business headphones around

Check out our list of the best video conferencing tools right now

Bear in mind