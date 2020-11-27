Here are the big 4K TV deals in today's Black Friday sales - don't miss them

So, this year's Black Friday sales have brought a metric ton of 4K TV deals today. We mean a lot. So many in fact, you might have trouble scanning through all of them before the Black Friday sales actually end.

Short on time? We are too. That's why we've put together a little list right here of our top Black Friday TV deals so far. These are, in our opinion, the top Black Friday sales for folks looking for a decent cheap (but not too cheap) TV this November.

Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis all have excellent Black Friday sales, and we're bringing them all together so you can contrast and compare each top set. Of course, this is just the cherry on the top, if you really want to deep dive we've got a main Black Friday TV deals page to check out, which has a more exhaustive list including plenty of OLED and QLED displays too.

Also worth checking out - our big, bad, Black Friday deals page, which currently has over 100 of the best sales on tech, appliances, and even mattresses.

Awesome Black Friday TV sales you won't want to miss

Great value for a big display LG 70UN74006LA 70-inch 4K TV: £799 £689 at Amazon

Save £110 - This LG is one massive TV, but, thanks to a tasty price cut courtesy of the Amazon Black Friday deals you're getting a bargain. Compatible with HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, this LG also has a full suite of smart TV functionality.

View Deal

Samsung TU7100KXXU 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £299 at Currys

Save £80 - This 43-inch Samsung TV is sitting at an excellent price right now, offering excellent 4K resolution, HDR10+ and a 2,000 PQI picture quality. Those are some nice specs on a £300 TV but things are likely moving fast on this one so we wouldn't hesitate if you're looking to upgrade from standard HD.

View Deal

Hisense 43A7500FTUK 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £329 at John Lewis

Save £50 - Even if it does have an unpronounceable product name, this Hisense is a great little buy if you want those top-end features without breaking the bank. With Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual: X Sound, and Amazon Alexa built-in, this is a really, really advanced set for the cash.

View Deal

LG Nano 49-inch smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV: £599 £479 at Currys

Save £120 - The Nano series from LG is about as advanced as LED TVs get without breaking into the hallowed halls of OLED and QLED displays. All of LG's latest bleeding-edge tech is here. The result? A TV that has a ton of great intuitive streaming software and smart assistant compatibility, plus, of course - a great picture.

Order online, collect in-storeView Deal

Philips 58-inch 4K HDR TV: £499 £379 at Currys

Save £120 – After a cheap set that's just got cheaper? The Philips 58PUS7555 packs in 4K resolution, HDR, and even Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Note there's no Ambilight on this particular set, but you're getting a ton of great features on this display for not a lot of cash.

View Deal

LG 55NANO816NA 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: £999 £579 at Currys

Save £420 – There's a whopping £420 saving on this LG 4K TV at Currys, bringing the premium display down from nearly £1,000 to a much more affordable price point in the latest TV sales. You're getting LG's famed NanoCell technology here, with TruMotion 100 and HDR10 as well. You can also pick up the 49-inch model for £479, but if space isn't an issue the extra £100 is well worth it for this jump.

View Deal

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Currys

Save £100 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £100 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

Panasonic 65-inch HX580 4K TV: £899 £679 at Amazon

Save £130 – This HX580 LED TV is at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Black Friday TV deal, and comes with Dolby Vision, Freeview Play, and multi-HDR support.View Deal

Currys - quite possibly the best Black Friday TV deals today

- quite possibly the best Black Friday TV deals today John Lewis - Black Friday 4K TV deals plus extended warranties

- Black Friday 4K TV deals plus extended warranties Amazon - a great destination, especially for mid-range 4K TVs

More Black Friday 4K TV deals today