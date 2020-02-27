Great value Disney Plus UK deal kicks £10 off the price when you buy now

Disney Plus UK is finally out here on March 24, but pre-ordering now will save you some cash. If you buy a year's subscription to Disney Plus before launch, you save £10 off the price, making it just £49.99 for a year. On March 23, that price will be £59.99 permanently, so if you know you want it, this is worth taking advantage of.

Why subscribe to Disney Plus UK before it's even out here? Well, for the price of a new game, you're getting 12 months of fantastic exclusives – you'll see seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, as well as future Marvel shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Disney's library is still a bit of an unknown element, but these big originals are ultimately the long tail reason to subscribe.

Here's the Disney Plus UK deal:

When Disney Plus finally releases in the UK, you can expect over 1000 shows, movies, shorts and other forms of content. Its different 'channels' include Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic. But you can expect some Fox content in there too, like the X-Men movies and the Ice Age films, both of which have featured in the UK marketing effort.

This deal is worth it if you know you'll be streaming Disney content on day one anyway – and you've got a few weeks to make up your mind if you're not sure it's for you.