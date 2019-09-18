Google Assistant gifted a new, more natural-sounding voice

Bored of hearing the same old Google Assistant every time you talk to your Google Home speaker?

Now the super smart voice assistant has been furnished with a new speaking voice, for the first time outside the US – and according to the tech giant, Google Assistant will sound more natural than ever as a result.

In a blog post, Google says that the new voice will be available in a range of languages, including "German, French, Dutch, Norwegian, Italian, Korean, Japanese, English in the UK or English in India".

Users in the US are already able to choose between no less than 11 different voices, including singer John Legend.

(Image credit: Google)

Getting smarter all the time

As well as offering more choice for Google Home users and those who have Google Assistant built into their smartphone, the new voices are set to sound more natural than ever before, having been built with DeepMind’s state-of-the-art WaveNet technology

Google says that this technology makes them "sound natural, with great pitch and pacing".

If you open up the Google Assistant app, you'll notice that the new voices are displayed by color, rather than being assigned a gender – voices are randomly assigned to begin with, so you have a "50/50 chances of getting one of two voices – either the 'red' voice or the 'orange' voice".

Google is working hard to develop its voice assistant, which comes built into smart speakers like the Google Home Mini, Google Home Hub, and Google Nest Hub Max. It recently announced its upcoming integration with Tile, which will allow you to ask your Google Home speaker to find your keys – as long as you have a Tile tracker attached to them, of course.