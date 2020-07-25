Get the UK's cheapest broadband deals this weekend with Plusnet's bargains

Sure, you can get some fancy add-ons with broadband deals, some impressive incentives and even some flashy speeds but for the bargain hunters, a good price tag is all that really matters.

And no internet provider does cheap bills better than Plusnet right now. On both its fibre plan and basic ADSL offering, Plusnet is the UK's cheapest provider of internet.

Choose fibre broadband deals and you'll pay just £22.99 a month. While that is already one of the cheapest offers out there, Plusnet is throwing in a £75 Mastercard on top, effectively bringing the price right down to just £18.82 each month.

Or for an even lower price, Plusnet's ADSL plan with speeds averaging 10Mb will cost just £17.99. It also comes with an added Mastercard, this time with a value of £50, again bringing the cost right dow.

You can see both of these bargain Plusnet broadband deals below.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on your next internet plan

Plusnet broadband deals: see these offers in full

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £17.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 reward card

The current cheapest price for internet in the UK, Plusnet is the perfect choice for those on a budget. While it starts off at a market-leading price of £17.99, it gets even better thanks to a £50 Mastercard. That effectively brings your costs down to £13.82 a month.

View Deal

Upgrade to Plusnet's fibre broadband deal:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 reward card

For some, the above speeds just aren't going to cut it and that's where Plusnet's fibre plan comes in. It costs an increased £22.99 a month but does reward you with speeds averaging 36Mb - perfect for larger households. And like the above plan, Plunset is throwing in a Mastercard, valued at £75.

View Deal