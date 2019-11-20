Get £75 cashback with Plusnet's new Black Friday fibre broadband deal

It's only a week until Black Friday and the deals and offers just keep rolling in, especially the Black Friday broadband deals.

Plusnet has now put its head above the parapet and dropped its bid to top the competition - and we have to say it's instantly become one of our favourite broadband deals out there.

With this offer you're getting unlimited fibre broadband and average speeds of 36Mb for just £21.99 a month. And on top of that you get £75 cashback and no activation fee.

And if you're thinking 36Mb is too slow, say you live in a busy household or you're a heavy streamer - you can up the average speed to 66Mb for an extra £5 every month, so £26.99 a month instead. Best news? The £75 cashback is still up for grabs so you don't have to give up that little perk if you upgrade.

If you want more information we have outlined the offer in full for you below, or if you think this isn't the one for you but still want Plusnet - check out our best Plusnet broadband deals.

Still want something different? Check out our best broadband deals guide

This cheap Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £21.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 cashback

We bring you one of the most attractive fibre broadband deals on the market right now. You're getting £75 cashback, free activation and free landline calls to Plusnet customers. Not to mention the price of your broadband and line rental will not increase during your contract. Don't forget to submit your claim to get the £75 cashback within the two months of activating your account - otherwise you won't be able to get it.

View Deal

What other broadband deals are available this Black Friday?

As we say, November is a great month to be a bargain hunter - even when it comes to internet deals. Loads of providers have impressive plans that you can consider.

If you want the same speeds but a better price - Vodafone is offering average speeds of 35Mb for just £24/pm, and a fabulous freebie of a Google Nest Hub Max smart speaker that would ordinarily cost over £200.

Perhaps you just have a need for speed? TalkTalk is offering superfast fibre broadband for £21.95 a month and average download speeds of a spectacular 67Mb.

Or if you're looking for speeds and a freebie and you don't mind paying a bit more, BT has an excellent fibre package right now. The bundle boasts average speeds of 50Mb and only having to pay £28.99/pm to do that. Plus with this deal you get an ace £100 BT Reward card.

Read more: You can go all out on a broadband and TV deal