Big Hive heating savings see huge price cuts with these great Black Friday Amazon deal

If you're looking to upgrade your winter smart home power, a Hive thermostat deal could be just what you're looking for. Well, guess what: with up to 40% off select Hive systems at Amazon, now is a great time to invest in an upgrade as Black Friday approaches.

These are some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen so far, and the big day hasn't even arrived yet. Some of these offers even include an Amazon Echo Dot, one of the most capable and most compact smart speakers around.

The Hive Active Heating system lets you run your heating from your phone or laptop, and can be programmed to turn on and off at specific times, so you need never feel a shiver again (and can start warming up the house as you leave the office).

It works with Amazon Alexa as well, which is why one of these deals include an Echo Dot – you can use a Hive box and Alexa as the centre of your growing suite of smart home tech.

Hive Active Heating Thermostat: £179 £109.99 at Amazon

Adding extra intelligence to your home is now very affordable than ever thanks to Amazon's Black Friday discounts – note that this deal doesn't include professional installation, and doesn't include the hot water management (see below for that).View Deal

Hive Active Heating Thermostat with hot water: £179 £109.99 at Amazon

If you don't need professional installation bundled with your Hive smar thermostat, but do need hot water management, this is the deal to go for: you get everything for £109.99, which is 39% (nearly £70) off the original pre-Black Friday price.View Deal

Hive Active Heating Thermostat with hot water and installation: £249 £149.99 at Amazon

Go for hot water management and professional installation – you can put down the screwdriver – and the Black Friday savings get even bigger. This deal is down from £249 to £149.99, which is a discount of 40%.View Deal

Hive Active Heating Thermostat with hot water, installation and an Echo Dot: £184.98 £159.98 at Amazon

For even better value and even more smart home smarts, why not throw in an Echo Dot on top of the Hive thermostat, the hot water capabilities, and the professional installation. It's a fantastic deal worth nabbing for Black Friday.View Deal

US: Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack $229.99 $98 at Amazon

With a huge 57% off, this is the lowest price we've seen for this Hive Heating and Cooling pack since Black Friday 2018. It comes with one smart thermostat and a Hive hub, and lets you control your home's temperature with your smartphone. It's even cheaper than buying the Hive thermostat on its own, which is currently on sale for $139.99 at Amazon.View Deal

This deal is just for the UK at the moment, but these are the best Hive deals we've found for other regions:

