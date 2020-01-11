Get a free Nintendo Switch Lite with these cheap Huawei and Samsung phone deals

As two of the biggest and best phone brands in the world, both Huawei and Samsung phone deals just naturally look tempting. But why not make them even more tempting by throwing in a Nintendo Switch Lite...completely free.

Or at least, that's what you can do with Carphone Warehouse right now. With a range of phones from both of these brands, Carphone will throw in that free console.

For Samsung fans, that means the Galaxy A70, A20e, A40 or Samsung Galaxy A50. For those wanting Huawei, either the Huawei P30 or P30 Lite. And with prices starting from £23 a month, getting that free console doesn't have to extortionately drive up your bills. There's a full list below, and it's worth noting that there's unlimited calls and texts on each tariff.

These free Nintendo Switch Lite offers in full:

Samsung Galaxy A50 | EE | 30GB data | £9.99 upfront | £33 a month

Almost an identical price to above, just £9.99 upfront extra. This one comes on the EE network and gives one of the best Samsung phones on this list. Throw in the free console and 30GB of data and this feels like a great purchase.

Huawei P30 | Vodafone | 20GB data | £29.99 upfront | £41 a month

Switching over to the Huawei range, this is easily the most powerful phone on the list. However, for all of that extra power it is also the most expensive at £41 a month. You do get 20GB of data for that price though.

Why buy a phone deal from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.