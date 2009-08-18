WIN! A PS3 Slim and Batman: Arkham Asylum

The rumours have finally been laid to rest, with Sony officially unveiling its new PlayStation 3 Slim at this month's GamesCom event in Cologne – and TechRadar is officially the first website to offer you the chance to WIN what is sure to be this year's must-have kit for Christmas.

That's right. The good folk over at Eidos have stumped up a PS3 Slim along with a copy of Batman: Arkham Asylum - one of the PS3's best games of the moment – for one lucky TechRadar reader to bag.

Batman: Arkham Asylum is being published in the UK by Eidos Interactive and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of the mighty DC Comics.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios Batman: Arkham Asylum lets the player assume the role of Batman as he delivers The Joker to Arkham Asylum. There, the imprisoned super-villains have set a trap and an immersive combat gaming experience unfolds.

With an original script penned by Emmy Award-winning Batman writer Paul Dini, the game brings the universe of DC Comics' detective to life and offers players the chance to battle Gotham's worst villains with Batman's physical and psychological strength in a superb story-driven game with stunning graphics.

Sony's newly-announced £250 PS3 Slim includes a Blu-ray player, 120GB hard disk, DualShock3 controller and HDMI output with 1080p support. The latest (and unarguably the greatest) PlayStation console to date releases in the UK early this coming September.

But don't worry too much about how you are going to get your hands on the spondoolicks in time. Just enter TechRadar's competition and keep your fingers crossed.

For all the full details on Sony's PS3 Slim announcement and all the other PlayStation news of import, you can read the full rundown from Sony's GamesCom media conference right here.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Gabrielle Crawford.



Please note that competition is open to UK residents only. Under 16s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to TechRadar's reasonable satisfaction.

