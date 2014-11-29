Super Smash Bros. comes home to the Wii U, Metal Gear ventures back online

This is most definitely the DLC we've been looking for

If a perfect storm of Black Friday, Nintendo Day, and the launch of a new Star Wars trailer can't break the internet, Kim Kardashian doesn't have a hope in hell.

And I'm pretty glad they didn't because I've been spending every spare minute brawling my heart out against anonymous foe on Super Smash Bros. for Wii U. I can tell you that it's every bit as brilliant as you'd expect, not to mention that it looks great on the big screen in HD.

I'm grateful to have a portable option, truly, but this is a game that feels at home on the TV, best enjoyed in a local multiplayer match of furious button mashing and angry swear words.

You thought the Black Friday sales were crazy? Someone just paid £175 for an empty Xbox One BOX.

But the launch of Nintnendo's Amiibo range was also a significant moment for the company, with the Mario creator betting big on collectable figurines. However, I'm sure you're aware that these aren't merely toys; each figure can store data and interact with the Wii U or 3DS via NFC, much like the ones of Skylanders and Disney Infinity. Think of them as memory cards with a bit more attitude.

There has been an awakening

Speaking of Star Wars, Microsoft just fulfilled a fantasy I didn't even know I had by bringing the worlds of Minecraft and Star Wars together in perfect harmony.

This week it launched some Xbox exclusive DLC for its recently-acquired sandbox title, which includes a bunch of character skins taken from the original movie trilogy. Microsoft also plans more Star Wars themed DLC for the future, but for now, Xbox One and Xbox 360 users can go and dress up with 55 different costumes, including Boba Fett. Laugh it up, fuzzblock.

Waiting for DayZ

It wasn't the best week to be a DayZ fan though, as developer Bohemia Interactive announced that the game won't transition into beta until Q4 2015, and that the final game won't arrive until "the first half of 2016".

There should be a console prototype up and ready by Q3 next year, with an official release some time after. When that will be, we have no idea. But at this rate, we'll be staving off real zombies before we get anywhere near a final release version of DayZ.

SNNNAAAAAAAAAKE

The Metal Gear franchise isn't one that seems to lend itself to any sort of multiplayer, but I never thought 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand would be any good, and boy was my face red.

Metal Gear Online, which came bundled with Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots on the PS3, was a surprisingly decent spin-off until its servers were terminated in 2012. So we were pleased when Hideo Kojima promised us a new online component to The Phantom Pain.

And as revealed by Geoff Knight, Kojima will attend next week's Game Awards to premiere the new Metal Gear Online, so we can expect to be much the wiser come Friday.

This is the first year for the Game Awards show, the latest incarnation of the Spike VGA awards, which has played host to some significant first-looks and teasers over the years. We don't expect Metal Gear Online to be the only big game shown off. Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has already teased something big for the event, which could be a hint at some new Unchartered 4 footage.

And hey, is a Fallout 4 tease really out of the question? I don't think so.