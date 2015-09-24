Rise of the Tomb Raider is best played on Xbox One

When it was first announced, Rise of the Tomb Raider was controversially touted as an Xbox One and Xbox 360 exclusive. However it was later clarified by studio Crystal Dynamics as a timed exclusive. That means PS4 and PC players will still get to shoot Lara's bow and arrow - however it'll just be a little later.

Noah Hughes, creative director of the game, sat down with us during a preview event to discuss the upcoming title and stated that the team wanted to focus on one SKU (stock keeping unit) - in this case, the Xbox - to make the "best version" possible of the game.

This doesn't mean the PS4 and PC/Windows 10 have been left out in the dust. Hughes emphasized the team is still devoting time and effort into optimizing the game for the other platforms - Microsoft's consoles were simply prioritized first.

Regardless, we'll all eventually get to play the new game and see that Tomb Raider was the origin story of Lara becoming a resilient survivor, while Rise of the Tomb Raider will show us her evolution into the fierce Lara Croft we know and love.

Read on for new and returning features Hughes mentioned, alongside new screen shots of the game.