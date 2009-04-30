Nintendo's new video service UK-bound

Nintendo's new video service to be rolled out worldwide, providing the Japanese trial is successful enough

Nintendo President Satoru Iwata has launched Nintendo's new video service the Wii-no-Ma Channel in Japan this week, revealing that the service WILL be made available in the UK and Europe sometime soon.

Wii-no-Ma is an advertising-based service, developed by Nintendo in partnership with media firm Dentsu, who are set to provide original content.

Expanding the gaming populace

Iwata described Wii-no-Ma as a means to "keep continuous expansion of [the] gaming population... We believe it is necessary to propose to make those who do not currently neither play videogames nor feel like pouring energies for playing them to keep at least in contact with videogames, along with the deployment of mainstream videogames."

The Nintendo President also confirmed that he wanted to launch the service outside of Japan in the future, providing the initial tests prove popular with Japanese Wii gamers.

"Wii-no-Ma service is available only in Japan at the start, but the overseas deployment is under planning in the future," said Iwata in a video broadcast on Nintendo's Japanese site.

Intriguingly, Wii no Ma Channel content will also be able to be ported with the DSi for portable viewing.

Game On!

Elsewhere at Mario Towers, Nintendo has signed up to attend the Game On! London consumer event on June 20-21, in association with the UK eSports Association (UKeSA).

"We are delighted to be a part of Game On! London - it's exciting to see a UK consumer event in the Capital again this year, and we are encouraged by the positive impact this could have on the industry," said Nintendo UK general manager David Yarnton.

More than 20,000 gamers are expected to visit the event, which is taking place at London's Olympia National hall. A date for the diary, with tickets available now for £8.00.