Ubisoft: 'no plans' to put Assassin's Creed 4 Freedom Cry DLC on Wii U

The secret is out – Ubisoft will release the Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag DLC, Freedom Cry, on December 17.

The bad news for Wii U owners, however, is that you'll pretty much be the only ones not getting it.

Speaking to TechRadar, Pierre Leroux, the game's producer, said: "We have no plans to release the DLC for Wii U at this time." Sorry about that, folks.

Wii Boo

The DLC brings a new four-hour campaign and will be available on PS4, PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Despite the Nintendo no-show, Ubisoft is certainly excited by the capabilities of the Xbox One and PS4 - especially how they make developing across to PC easier than before.

"The new consoles and PCs share similar architectures so developing games across the different systems is in some ways more efficient than it has been in the past," said Lionel Raynaud, Vice President of Creative at Ubisoft Montreal.

"That said, next-gen consoles include a host of new technologies and possibilities, and every day we're discovering more potential for the new hardware."