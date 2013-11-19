Sony says 'several issues' are affecting a 'very small' number of PS4s

Sony's PS4 may have gotten off to a million-unit start, but the console's North American launch wasn't without its share of faulty machines.

Today the company has provided an update on the situation. It's worth noting that Sony admits there are a few problems circulating through PS4-land. The console maker has also slightly increased the number of systems it says have been bugged with an issue or two.

"There have been several issues reported, which leads us to believe there isn't a singular problem that could impact a broader percentage of PS4 units," read a statement sent to TechRadar by an SCEA spokesperson.

"We also understand that some units were reportedly damaged during shipping. The number of affected PS4 systems is less than 1%, which represents a very small percentage of total units shipped to date and is within the expected range for a new product introduction.

"We understand the frustration of consumers that have had a problem and are working with them and our retail partners to help troubleshoot issues and ensure affected units are exchanged," the statement concluded.

What PS4 problems?

Initial reports on November 15 (the PS4's release date) revealed an HDMI issue was plaguing some PS4s. Users reported seeing a "failed output signal" error message on their TVs because of a faulty HDMI jack.

Sony wouldn't provide us with a number of borked systems then, though it initially told IGN the number was less than .4%.

In its statement to us later that day, Sony said "[a] handful of people have reported issues with their PlayStation 4 systems," never mentioning HDMI or the blue light specifically.

Some users also reported problems with hardware and TV connectivity, resulting in a blinking blue like that wasn't exactly fatal, but was clearly cause for annoyance.

Sony didn't go so far as to specify what sort of issues it's dealing with in its statement today, but it may be a small assurance that the problem isn't a single, black-hole flaw that will suck every PS4 into a vacuous pit of brokenness.

Still, around 1% of one million units sold is 10,000, so there are a good number of un-happy PS4 campers roaming around these parts.