No free Xbox Music access for Xbox One, Music Pass subscription required

Microsoft will not offer free, ad-supported access to its Spotify-like Xbox Music service on the Xbox One console after all, the company confirmed today.

The company offers free access for users through Windows 8 and at music.xbox.com, but Xbox One users will require a monthly Music Pass subscription ($9.99, £8.99) in order to play anything beyond a 15-song trial.

Despite indications from a senior Xbox employee last weekend, there will be no ad-funded option on the Xbox One, which is in line with the policy on Xbox 360, Android and iOS.

On the Xbox 360 users also need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to even access the app, which will also be retained for the Xbox One.

Dashed

The confirmation from Microsoft dashes the hopes of prospective Xbox One buyers who'd received word they'd be receiving ad-supported access as long as an Xbox Live account was present.

In answer to a Twitter question earlier this week, Albert Penello, head of product planning for Xbox One, told a follower: "You don't have to subscribe, but you will get periodic ads."

After realising his mistake (or be ordered to send out the right info), Penello wrote: "I was wrong about Music on XboxOne: You get 15 free song plays then need Music Pass for ad-free streaming. No ad-supported streaming. Sorry!"

So, disappointment for those wishing to stream free music on their Xbox One. However, at least the console still supports audio CDs, music streaming from a home server and personal music collections, unlike the rival PlayStation 4.

Panello pointed out: "But don't forget, Xbox Music supports Play-To of all your music directly from your PC."

Via The Verge