Call of Duty CEO: People are gaming more in fewer games

Gamers have a growing appreciation for deeper franchises and growing loyalty to a few key titles, according to Call of Duty publisher Activision.

The Call of Duty series is one of the most successful in gaming history with well over 55 million sales since the first iteration was released in 2003.

Speaking to Venture Beat, Eric Hirshberg, chief executive of Activision Publishing and responsible for the Call of Duty franchise, explained that it is these more intense gaming experiences that are keeping the industry afloat.

Shooter

When asked his take on the gaming industry's recovery from the recent recession, he said:

"People aren't gaming less. There are no statistics you can find to show you that. People are gaming more than ever in terms of the installed base of console hardware.

"If you look at the number of hours being played online, it's huge. It's bigger than it's ever been before. You look at the sales of the top titles; they are bigger than ever before.

"What people are doing is they are gaming more in fewer games. They are going deeper into fewer franchises.

"And so that's how we've built our slate. We are following that pattern. And so we are making fewer and bigger bets."

