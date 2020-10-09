Forget the upcoming iPhone 12 - these two iPhone 11 deals are fantastic

The iPhone 12, one of the biggest smartphone launches of the year, is now less than a week away but for many, Apple's older devices will still be where the best value lies.

As if to prove that already, two iPhone 11 deals are stealing this soon-to-be-launched device's thunder. The first of these two deals comes on the Three network, offering an impressive 100GB of data for a market-leading £39 a month.

And the other is for those on more of a budget. Appearing on the iD Mobile network, it is supplying 20GB of data (up from just 2GB) while only charging £34.99 a month - one of the lowest prices around.

Obviously for those who want the latest from Apple, it is mere days you have to wait now until you can get the iPhone 12. But for everyone else, you can find out more about these two affordable iPhone deals below.

These two iPhone 11 deals in full:

iPhone 11: at Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39 per month

This has been one of the best iPhone 11 deals on the market for a while now. It supplies a massive 100GB of data while only charging you £39 a month and £29 upfront. While it isn't the cheapest deal out there, it does undercut most of the market while going all out on data. All of those factors make this deal hard to beat.View Deal

iPhone 11: at iD Mobile | 24 months | £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £34.99 per month

The above too expensive? iD Mobile, a brand which specialises in affordability, has this to offer. It gets you 20GB of data but only charges you £34.99 a month and £49.99 upfront. That makes it easily one of the cheapest deals around for this device. Normally, iD would only offer 2GB with this plan but it has temporarily shot the data cap right up.View Deal

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The cheapest of Apple's flagship range, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and affordable pricing. Even with the iPhone 12 almost here, it continues to be a top choice.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up.

