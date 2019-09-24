Five stellar iPhone XR deals that will make you forget the iPhone 11 just came out

Yes, you could go all out on a shiny new iPhone 11 or we have a counter-proposal for you. Ditch the 2019 specs and get iPhone XR deals at prices far lower than we were expecting this soon after Apple's latest release.

For the most up-to-date phone fans, this proposal might not quite be enough to persuade you away from dual camera set-ups and crazy CPU power, but for everyone else the iPhone XR is a great way to go.

In the typical style of new phone releases, we saw the ripple effect kick in and iPhone XR deals came shooting down in price. And, whether you want a SIM-free offer, tonnes of storage or a completely unlimited data package, there's something for everyone - now at a reduced price.

We've listed five excellent offers on this phone below, all of which give iPhone 11 deals a serious run for their money.

1. Go unlimited at a bargain price

iPhone XR from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £39pm

This offer used to cost roughly £42 a month, dropping by a few quid makes this a pretty unstoppable offer. Nothing can quite touch unlimited data for just £39 on this phone. And, unlike some of Vodafone's unlimited data offers, there are no speed caps - we're struggling to find any negatives here.

View Deal

2. Bulk out your storage with this iPhone XR deal

iPhone XR (256GB) from Affordable Mobiles | EE | FREE upfront | 50GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

Rather get a little bit of extra storage with your phone? With this offer you can double the storage of your phone to 256GB. And on top of that, you're getting a massive 50GB of data, paying nothing upfront and even getting the benefits of EE's superfast 4G speeds.

View Deal

3. The best SIM-free iPhone XR

4. Pay less a month with this impressive iPhone deal

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £210 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 5GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

Monthly bills can be an expensive part of a phone contract and if its the part you like the least, this contract cuts them right down to £28. Granted, you do need to pay £210 upfront to knock them down that far but considering this is the cheapest offer on this list we feel it is a worthy price to pay.View Deal

5. Go big on data with Three Mobile

iPhone XR from Three Mobile | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

For a brief period this offer completely disappeared but luckily it has made a dramatic return! With monthly bills of £39 and an upfront spend of just £29, this works out as one of our favourite iPhone XR deals around. Without going for the unlimited data offer above you won't be able to find a deal quite as good as this. View Deal

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

