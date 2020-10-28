First shots have been fired in the battle for Black Friday phone deals supremacy

While Black Friday doesn't actually officially start until near the end of November, each year retailers push the date forward earlier. This year, it looks like Mobiles.co.uk is one of the first to go live, pushing a collection of cheap Black Friday phone deals.

And when we say Black Friday offers, we really mean it. Across all of these mobile phone deals, Mobiles.co.uk is promising it will not offer a better price in the run-up to Black Friday or on the day itself.

This means if you're interested in any of the offers on the devices below, it's well worth jumping on them now as the retailer isn't going to offer any better this year.

While none of these are market-leading handsets, they are some of the top budget phones around. This price guarantee includes the Samsung Galaxy A71, A51, Huawei P40 Lite and Oppo Find X2 Lite.

You can see our top picks below or head straight to Mobiles.co.uk to see every price guarantee in one place. And if it's Apple you're wanting, you'll have to hold out a bit longer for Black Friday iPhone deals.

These early Black Friday phone deals in full:

Oppo Find X2 Lite: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £17pm

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is a device you may not have heard of and yet, it is a stellar budget phone and even provides 5G connectivity! We gave it a four-star review and here you can get it for just £17 a month - not bad for the 2GB of data you're getting here.

