Fancy a cheap 4K TV? This 43-inch Hisense set is under £250 ahead of Black Friday

Are you in the market for a new 4K TV? If so, you should check out this fantastic deal over at Amazon, which sees the price of the Hisense H43B7100 43-Inch 4K TV slashed to under £250.

This 4K TV comes with Freeview Play built-in, allowing you to catch up on the last seven days of your favorite shows from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 and UKTV Play.

As well as that, Hisense's VIDAA U 3.0 Smart TV platform gives you access to the best Netflix shows, as well as Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

4K Ultra HD is in the mix (although cheaper models of TV will never give you amazing contrast ratio or brightness levels), while DTS Studio Sound is designed to make them sound great too, with volume-levelling, bass enhancement, speaker equalization, and dialogue enhancement.

At 43 inches, the Hisense H43B7100 is well-suited to smaller spaces, and can be wall mounted (although that will set you back an extra £110). You can check out the deal below.

Today's best Hisense TV deal

Hisense H43B7100UK 43-Inch 4K Smart TV £399 £249 at Amazon

If you need a 4K smart TV and you don't want to blow all your money on an expensive set, look no further than this 43-inch Hisense display. With a price cut of £150, this is a fantastic deal from Amazon ahead of its Black Friday sales.View Deal

It's worth reiterating: as a budget brand, Hisense TVs may not offer the same peak brightness as more expensive sets from bigger name brands. That being said, the panels used in these sets are decent, offering sharp images, good black levels, and good color balance.

Don't forget that this price could drop even further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, if you're on the hunt for an even bigger saving, it could be worth waiting until mid-November onwards, which is when we're expecting to see the best Black Friday TV deals.

Make sure you bookmark the best Black Friday TV deals and the best Amazon Black Friday deals for the latest savings

Via What Hi-Fi?