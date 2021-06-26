Exeter vs Harlequins live stream: how to watch Premiership final 2021 from anywhere

After 22 rounds and two breath-taking semi-finals, the Premiership comes to its conclusion today as Quins face the Chiefs at Twickenham. Follow our guide as we explain how to get an Exeter vs Harlequins live stream and watch this massive Premiership Final online from wherever you are today.

Harlequins booked their place in today's grand finale after a spectacular comeback that saw them overturn a 28-0 deficit to stun Bristol Bears 43-36 after extra-time. Champions Exeter meanwhile made it to their sixth successive Premiership final after seeing off Sale 40-30 in an equally entertaining last-four clash.

Springbok centre André Esterhuizen is set to return from suspension for Quins, while the Chiefs look set to stick with a winning formula and Jack Nowell set to keep the No. 15 shirt ahead of British Lion's star Stuart Hogg.

Will favourites Exeter retain their title, or do Harlequins have enough left in their tank for one final against the odds win at Twickenham?

Read on as we explain how to get a Exeter vs Harlequins live stream and watch Premiership Final rugby online, no matter where you are.

Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins live stream: how to watch the Premiership rugby final online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport and free-to-watch Channel 5 share the rights for Premiership rugby in the UK, however this match will be exclusively live on the former, with Channel 5 set to show highlights from 11.25am on Sunday. Live coverage begins on BT Sport 1 on Saturday at 4.30pm BST ahead of the 5.30pm BST kick-off. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. If you're outside the UK right now and want to watch this week's Premiership Final, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins from abroad

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream this Premiership rugby clash below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred Premiership rugby live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins live stream in the US

Peacock TV has replaced NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premiership rugby streaming option for the current season and is the service to head to to watch this crucial Premiership clash. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. As well as Premiership rugby, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. Kick-off for Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins is at 2.30pam ET / 10.30am PT. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune in just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best and our latest 2021 testing shows the VPN method works effectively for US residents wanting to access (or subscribe to) Peacock from abroad.

How to live stream Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins in Australia

Australia-based fans of UK Premiership rugby can tune into all the action on Fox Sports, which is available through Foxtel including this game. Coverage begins on Fox Sports 506 HD a mere five minutes before kick-off at 2.25am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. You'll need its sports package added on to the base package to watch the channel, so don't expect it to be cheap. However, there's a FREE trial you can take advantage of, so at least you'll know what you're getting. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports, and it features no lock-in contracts while providing access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. And it's cheaper than Foxtel. Kayo is available from just $25 a month, and it comes with a FREE two-week trial so you can see how it works for yourself. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest 2021 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins Premiership rugby in New Zealand

Premiership rugby coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins will be broadcast on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting five minutes before kick-off at 4.25am NZST early on Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport 4 streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins in Canada