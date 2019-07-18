Double data and £20 per month bills - this Samsung Galaxy A40 deal is excellent

Amazon Prime Day might now be gone but that doesn't mean the cheap prices have to stop. With a brand new 2019 Samsung device for just £20 a month, Carphone Warehouse is holding strong to the ethos of Prime Day even now it's over.

Discounting the Samsung Galaxy A40 to just £20 a month and £19.99 upfront, Carphone is offering an excellent price to grab this mid-range device. Better still, this deal comes with a double data bonus - giving you 4GB for the price of 2GB - and absolutely unlimited calls and texts.

A quick check of our Samsung Galaxy A40 deals guide will show that this is one of the best prices on this device - especially with this much data. You can see this contract down below or head over to our mobile phone deals comparison to see how it fares up against the rest of the market.

Not sold on Samsung? Explore the competition with our iPhone deals guide

(Image credit: Future)

Carphone Warehouse's ace Samsung A40 deal:

Samsung Galaxy A40 from Carphone Warehouse | O2 | £19.99 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20 per month

A 2019 device offering monthly bills of £20 is a rare sight, even rarer considering the doubled data of 4GB you're getting. Even with the addition of the £19.99 upfront you're paying, this is still one of the cheaper Samsung phone deals currently available.

View Deal

Is the Samsung Galaxy A40 any good?

Sliding directly into the middle of Samsung's new 'A' series, the Samsung Galaxy A40 offers a strong handset at an incredibly affordable price tag. It features a sizeable, infinity Full HD+ screen, a 3100mAh battery and the retention of a fingerprint scanner on the back. For the price you're paying, this device feels pretty premium.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A40 review

Why buy from Carphone Warehouse?

Everyone knows the name 'Carphone Warehouse' but what is it that makes the retailer really standout?

Providing 'text to switch' features - allowing you to easily change over your number when you switch contracts - as well as phone trade-ins to save money with your old handset, Carphone is working to make your purchase as easy as possible.

Combine that with Carphone's next day delivery guarantee and click and collect options from 850 stores and the high-street retailer is looking like a strong option - discover its latest prices and offers with our Carphone Warehouse deals guide.