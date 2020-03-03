The Simpsons is likely coming to Disney Plus UK – pre-order now and save £10

Disney Plus UK is finally sent to launch on March 24, and it now looks like The Simpsons will be releasing on the new streaming service. "Grab yourself a D'oh-nut and stay tuned..." is how the streaming service put it. This comes on the same day Disney Plus announced a deal with Sky to launch the service on Sky Q – and Sky holds the rights to broadcast The Simpsons. Coincidence? Watch this space.

Either way, if you buy a year's subscription to Disney Plus before launch, you can save £10. That means you'll get 12 months of streaming Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Disney's own content for £49.99 rather than the usual £59.99.

In the US, 30 seasons of The Simpsons launched on Disney Plus – getting the same thing here would make that fee worthwhile. We'll let you know when we know more about The Simpsons' status on Disney Plus – including whether it'll launch on day one or at a later date.

Here's the Disney Plus UK deal:

Why subscribe to Disney Plus UK before it's even out here, aside from The Simpsons? Aside from whatever Disney archive content comes to the service, you're getting a year of big-budget exclusives. Your first 12 months will include seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian and future Marvel shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It won't just be Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Disney stuff to look forward to, though – Disney Plus revealed in marketing materials that Fox movies like X-Men: Days of Future Past and Ice Age are coming to the UK version of the streaming service.

If you know that Disney Plus is the streaming service for you, we've also uncovered a way whereby you can start watching it all right now. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN, you can connect to a server in the US and watch as if you were over on the other side of the Atlantic.