Dell XPS 13 gets huge £400 discount for today only

Black Friday 2019 is technically over, but Dell's Mega Deals are continuing all weekend. Today, Dell is cutting the price of the Dell XPS 13 by a huge £400 – but you'll want to act fast, as the deal only lasts until midnight, Saturday November 30.

We think the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop in the world, and this huge £400 discount makes it even better.

The model on sale comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 13.4-inch 1080p touchscreen, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This makes it a particularly powerful version of the Dell XPS 13. Instead of selling for £1,668.99, today you can get it for £1,269.

This is limited stock and will run out fast at this price, so be quick! Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best Dell XPS 13 deals in your region.

Dell is also cutting the price of its Dell XPS 15, Inspiron 15 and Dell G3 15 gaming laptops as well.

These deals only last a day, and once stock is sold out, the deal is over. Also make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more brilliant cheap deals on some fantastic devices.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB: £1,668.99 £1,269 at Dell

Save a huge £400 off this model of the Dell XPS 13. This is one of the more powerful configurations you can get, with a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Ends midnight November 30.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,518.99 £1,269 at Dell

If you want an XPS 13 with more flexibility, then this deal is for you. It cuts £250 off the price of the 2-in-1 version with the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM. This deal is selling out fast. Ends midnight November 30.

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £1,498.99 £1,199 at Dell

Save a huge £300 off the brilliant Dell XPS 15. This is one heck of a powerful laptop from Dell, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. This is a powerful laptop that can handle almost anything you throw at it. Ends midnight November 30.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650: £918.99 £699 at Dell

With a price cut of £219, the Dell G3 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops money can buy right now, especially at its new low price of £699. It's great for playing games at medium settings. Ends midnight November 30.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: £668.99 £579 at Dell

Save a decent £90 off this great mid-range laptop from Dell. Ideal for working on and browsing the internet, it comes with a new 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 15.6-inch screen. Ends midnight November 30.

If you're tempted by these offers, make sure you act fast, as these deals are selling out fast. Make sure you also check out our pick of the best 15-inch laptops, and the best Dell laptops for more examples of how good Dell's devices are.

If you live outside the UK, we've rounded up some of the best Dell XPS 13 deals available near you...

