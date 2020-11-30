Cyber Monday brings a £220 price drop on this Pixel 4 deal - the cheapest price around

The deals keep on rolling in as Cyber Monday hits us with an exceptional Google Pixel 4 deal. Not too fussed about getting your hands on the very latest flagship, last year's model ought to more than do the trick – especially with this huge saving.

Buy the handset outright from Very and enjoy a £220 deduction in price from its RRP, falling down from £669 to only £449. Available in the vivid 64GB Orange variant, this offer is more than just brightening up our bank account.

Of course, if you're after the latest flagship, there are plenty of Pixel 5 deals to look out for. On a similar vein, you could also opt for Google's 2020 budget flagship, with a few Pixel 4a deals out there for Cyber Monday, too. In fact, keep scrolling to find our top SIM-free picks.

Where to get this Google Pixel 4 deal:

The cheapest Google Pixel 4 deal Google Pixel 4 Orange 64GB: from Very | £669 £449 | £220 off

Snatch up the Pixel 4 outright with this fantastic Cyber Monday phone deal. Boasting a gorgeous 5.7-inch OLED display with the introduction of a marvellously fluid 90Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 4 also debuts Active Edge and Motion Sensor features, as well as an even more powerful camera.View Deal

On a budget? Why not check out this SIM-free Cyber Monday Google Pixel 4a deal?

Google Pixel 4a: from Google Store | £349 £319 | £30 off

The Pixel 4a only came out 3 months ago, which makes this saving so significant. For only £319, you get 128GB storage, one of the best cameras on any phone out there, a seamless Android experience and - the clincher - a headphone jack!

View Deal

Should I buy a Google Pixel 4 deal?

Google's 2019 flagship handset, the Google Pixel 4 launched with a ton of exciting new features that looked to impress. Already loved by many for maintaining a small form factor in the face of the ever increasing in size smartphone, the Pixel 4 flaunts a stunning 5.7-inch OLED display, made even more aesthetically pleasing with its upgraded 90Hz refresh rate, taking a leap from the more standard 60Hz. What this creates is a far smoother, more responsive experience when scrolling through and launching apps.

The Pixel 4 also debuted a couple of other handy (pun intended features), including Motion Sensor and Active Edge, allowing you to use certain hand gestures to evoke different responses. Whilst Active Edge allows you to give your handset a squeeze to wake up Google Assistant, Motion Sensor means you can wave your hand over your handset wtihout even touching it to do multiple tasks like snoozing your alarm or skipping a song.

Other upgrades also see the Pixel 4 up its game from a single sensor smartphone to a dual shooter, including a 12.2MP wide angle camera and 16MP telephoto lens with Super Res Zoom technology.

