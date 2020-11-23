Currys Black Friday deals: save up to 68% on these tasty coffee machines

The Currys Black Friday deals have landed in full force and some of the early stars are undoubtedly its coffee machine discounts – if you fancy upgrading your morning routine with a barista-level brew, now is the time to do it.

While Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 27, we've already seen a lot of great deals – which likely won't be surpassed during the whole shopping event – arrive in the last few days. And some of the best are in the Currys Black Friday coffee-fest. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best headphone deals near you.)

There are big discounts across all types of coffee makers in the Currys Black Friday sale, from budget pod machines to shiny bean-to-cup beauties. And we've rounded up all the best ones in this regularly updated list.

If you don't want to spend too much or have limited kitchen workspace, then there are a couple of excellent pod machines from Krups and Bosch available for under £30. In the mid-range sweet spot, there's a half-price deal on Nespresso's Vertuo Next, which is the successor to the Vertuo Plus (a machine that Nespresso itself is offering an excellent deal on).

Fancy the full coffee shop experience for your kitchen? Check out the massive £300 discount further down on the impressive De'Longhi Autentica Cappuccino bean-to-cup machine. Whatever your budget or style, there's a bargain coffee maker in here for you.

One final tip: Currys has now started a similar promotion to its LG OLED competition, which gives you a 1-in-20 chance of getting your money back on any coffee machine that costs over £99. For details on how to enter, head to the official Coffee Perks page.

Check out the early Black Friday deals: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, Fitbit, Instant Pot, GoPro and more among the early discounts

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28, an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappucinos, and is simple to use and clean.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine £89.99 £29 at Currys

Another great value pod machine that's ideal for small kitchens, the Tassimo can serve up a huge variety of 70 different drinks, from coffee (including lattes, Americanos, cappucinos and flat whites) to hot chocolate. It's easy to clean is currently 68% off in this great deal. View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style My Way £140 £59 at Currys

If you'd rather customize the way your hot drinks are made, rather than relying on the more restrictive pre-programmed routines of other pod machines, then this deal is well worth checking out. The My Way lets you save custom variations on drinks including coffee and hot chocolate, and is currently 58% off at Currys.View Deal

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next £149 £74 at Currys

Nespresso is currently offering a very good deal on its older Vertuo Plus machine, but this smaller successor is the better choice is you have limited surface space. If you go for either the white or red options, it's also 50% off in this excellent deal.View Deal

Star deal Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine £299 £149 at Currys

Looking for a bit more flexibility from your coffee maker? This one takes ground coffee as well as pods. As the name suggests, it does all this at the touch of a button, and includes a milk frother too for a rich, foamy brew. It's currently superb value in this half-price deal.View Deal

Breville VCF125 Mini Barista £299 £199 at Currys

Get £100 off this superb ground coffee machine, which produces coffee shop-quality brews with minimum fuss. It controls the water temperature for you, has its own cleaning programme and brings a 15-bar pump for a top-quality latte, flat white or cappucino.View Deal

Melitta Caffeo Solo £249 £219 at Currys

Our favourite bean-to-cup machine is perfect for a high-quality caffeine fix and specializes in milk-based coffees, like cappucinos and lattes. It's fully automatic, but also offers plenty of customization for perfecting your brew. You can currently get it with a £30 discount.View Deal

De'Longhi Autentica Cappuccino £699 £399 at Currys

Looking to take your morning brew up to barista levels? This excellent bean-to-cup machine has just had its priced slashed by a massive £300 for Black Friday, making it a great value one-stop shop for all your coffee needs, whether that's an espresso, flat white or americano.View Deal

While the half-price Nespresso Vertuo Next deal above may well be the sweet spot for most coffee drinkers, particularly if you prefer longer drinks to espressos, the Currys Black Friday deals also mean it's a good time to upgrade to an even more advanced machine.

This is particularly the case thanks to that Currys Coffee Perks promotion, which gives you a 1-in-20 chance of getting your money back on any coffee machine that costs over £99. So what should you go for?

The impressive Breville VCF125 Mini Barista looks like a serious bargain at only £199 (which is a £100 discount), while out favourite bean-to-cup machine, the Melitta Caffeo Solo, is now down to only £219.

Perhaps the most tempting offer for those looking for a polished bean-to-cup experience, though, is the £300 discount on the De'Longhi Autentica Cappuccino above. While it's a model we haven't reviewed, the Autentica Cappuccino has garnered high praise online for its design and coffee shop-level performance.

Looking for more deals beyond the coffee machines? You can also check out our full round-up of the best offers so far in our Currys Black Friday deals guide.

More coffee machine deals

Not in the UK? You'll find all the lowest prices on pod coffee machines from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.