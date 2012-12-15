Channel 4 inks deal with Microsoft to bring 4oD to Windows 8

Channel 4 and Microsoft have announced a commercial partnership, which brings the on-demand 4oD app to Windows 8.

The free 4oD application is available to download from the Windows Store now and is the first of the major UK providers to launch on Microsoft's new operating system.

The app brings content from Channel 4, E4 and More 4, allowing users to catch up with the latest shows and the best from Channel 4's 30-year archive, including Father Ted and The Inbetweeners.

"The intuitive and visually captivating Windows 8 layout means that watching a programme, reading the synopsis in snap view and searching for other favourite programmes is truly discrete across all media forms: PC, laptop and tablet alike. Three views, one experience," said Channel 4 in a media release.

Cross-promotion

Beyond the launch of the app, which beats the likes of the iPlayer, ITV player and Sky Go to the new platform, C4 and Microsoft have come to a commercial arrangement to cross-promote their offerings.

Co-branded pre-roll apps will run across all 4oD platforms (online, Xbox 360, etc.) for the next three months.

Sarah Rose, Director of Commercial & Business Development at Channel 4 said: "This exciting collaboration has seen various teams at Channel 4 and other key stakeholders work closely together to deliver something that not only showcases our leading commercial VOD platform on Windows 8, but also Channel 4's ability to deliver a complete pioneering commercial solution."