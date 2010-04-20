Apple: 3G iPad coming to US on 30 April

After telling US customers that the 3G-enabled iPad would be available 'no later' than 7 May, Apple has now revealed that it will be available on 30 April.

With the Wi-Fi version selling like hotcakes, there are still many holding out for a 3G iPad and those that have pre-ordered will get them on 30 April, with Apple stores starting to sell stock later that day.

"Apple today announced that the Wi-Fi + 3G models of its magical iPad will be delivered to US customers who've pre-ordered on Friday, April 30, and will be available in Apple retail stores the same day starting at 5:00 p.m." confirmed Apple.

Nine hours of 3G surfing

"iPad Wi-Fi + 3G models are just 0.5 inches thick and weigh just 1.6 pounds - thinner and lighter than any laptop or netbook - and deliver up to 10 hours of battery life for surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching videos or listening to music, and up to nine hours of surfing the web using a 3G data network."

The US prices have been widely bandied around, but just in case you missed them, the 3G 16GB model will be priced at $629, 3G 32GB at $729 and $829 for a 64GB 3G version. That's £408, £473 and £539 as a direct comparison – but, of course, it won't be as simple as that when UK prices are announced.

The UK release date for the iPad is still given as 'by the end of May'.