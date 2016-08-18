New GTX 1060 is the cheapest Pascal-powered graphics card yet

Those of you who want to jump on the Pascal bandwagon and grab one of Nvidia's latest video cards will be pleased to hear that the company has revealed a new cheaper variant of the GeForce GTX 1060 with 3GB of memory on-board.

That's half of the vanilla card's 6GB of video RAM, but it means that prices for the new GTX 1060 3GB start at $299 or £190 (around AU$325). As you'll see if you have a quick shufty online at prices of the existing base 1060, these are pitched around the £240 (around $315, AU$410) mark or just a tad under.

The fresh offering means Nvidia is more competitively priced compared to rival Radeon cards, with the new 1060 being around the same price as an RX 470 (4GB flavor) in the UK – these are currently around £190 (around $250, AU$325), although you can get some models for slightly less.

CUDA cores cut

However, it's worth noting that with the new GTX 1060, halving the memory isn't the only change, as the amount of CUDA cores has been toned down as well – it offers 1,152 cores as opposed to 1,280 on the 6GB version.

Other specs remain the same though, so you've got a base clock of 1,506MHz with boost to 1.7GHz, a memory speed of 8Gbps and a TDP of 120W.

Nvidia says that the 3GB version of the GTX 1060 will be on shelves in the next few weeks, so you shouldn't have long to wait. In fact, the company is updating its drivers to support the new card today.

The GTX 1060 first went on sale last month, with the Founder's Edition only available directly from Nvidia itself.