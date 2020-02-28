Cheap noise-cancelling headphones deals: Sony WH-1000 XM3 and Bose 700 reduced now

Cheap noise-cancelling headphones deals can save you big money on a pair of Sony WH-1000 XM3 or Bose 700 headphones this weekend. Plus, you can also save on some cheap Beats Studio 3 cans, or with an even cheaper price tag on the JBL Live 650's. The latest cheap noise-cancelling headphones deals are offering some fantastic discounts on industry leading audio, so if you're in the market for some powerful audio, now's your chance to save some cash.

The cheapest noise-cancelling headphones deals we're highlighting here start at just £130 and that price sits on the JBL Live 650 cans. If you're after cheap noise cancellation and excellent sound, these highly popular cups have everything you need on offer. While their power does fall short of some of the more premium models listed here, they're certainly worth more than the cash you'll be paying today.

You'll also find a £100 price drop on the gorgeous Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (now just £244). Or, pick up a pair of Bose's latest 700 cans for just £299, with the Beats Studio 3 noise-cancelling headphones coming in at £189. Those are some excellent noise-cancelling headphones deals, offering top tier tech for less this weekend.

We've also found an excellent price drop on the true wireless Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds, bringing them down to just £179 at Currys.

These cheap noise cancelling headphone deals are offering big money off the latest and greatest cans around, so you might have to be quick to catch them before prices rise or stock dwindles.

Not in the UK? Check out the latest prices on all the noise-cancelling headphone deals in your country listed below.

Shop the best noise-cancelling headphone sales and prices we've found from around the web

Today's best cheap noise-cancelling headphone deals

JBL Live 650 wireless noise-cancelling headphones | £179 £130 at Very

Coming in cheapest in these noise-cancelling headphone deals, you'll find the JBL Live 650 cans. These are some of the best budget headphones with noise cancellation you'll find at the moment, with excellent comfort and excellent sound quality. Listed here is the slightly cheaper white version, but you can also find the black model for £139.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise-cancelling earphones | £219 £179 at Currys

If you're looking for big noise cancellation power in a smaller earbud design, look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM3. They're leading the industry in true wireless earbud noise cancellation at the moment, and packing that big Sony sound into tiny, comfortable earbuds.

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones | £299 £189 at Very

Very are offering a fantastic Beats Studio 3 price this week, shaving over £100 off the noise-cancelling headphones. You are limited to the grey model in this particular Beats headphone deal, but if you're really after something a bit more colourful, you'll find a more extensive range for £249 at Currys.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones | £330 £244.10 at Amazon

Save nearly £100 on the fantastic Sony WH-1000 XM3 headphones this week - a fantastic price drop on a pair of our favourite cans of all time. You know noise-cancelling headphone deals are going well when you spot a pair of these beauties up for less, so grab them before they go back up in price. If you're after the silver model, you'll find them for £248.10.

Bose 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones | £349 £299 at Currys

Offering that crazy powerful Bose sound quality with excellent noise cancellation to boot, these Bose 700 headphones are £50 off at Currys at the moment. We rarely see these fairly recent cans go on sale, so be sure to grab them before they run out of stock.

