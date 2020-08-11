Carphone Warehouse is offering one of the best Samsung Note 20 deals so far

Samsung's latest launch came in with a bang, offering an affordable new Note device with an upgraded S pen, reduced price tag and a 2020 looking design... but which deal should you be pre-ordering?

One of the best Samsung Note 20 deals we've seen so far comes from the big name (and not so high-street anymore) Carphone Warehouse. The retailer is offering up the Note 20 on a Vodafone contract.

You're paying just £51 a month and £49.99 upfront for it while being rewarded with 48GB of data - plenty for most people's data usage. While that is one of the cheapest offers we've seen so far, it does lack 5G. If that's a crucial factor for you, check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals to find a 5G version.

If you're happy to stick with the world of 4G, you can find out more below. And as this is a pre-order offer, you're getting the option of a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds or a gaming controller and Xbox Game Pass subscription thrown in for free.

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deal:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Carphone Warehouse | £49.99 upfront | 48GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

Carphone Warehouse stormed in with this excellent offer on the Note 20. It doesn't push either the upfront cost or monthly bills up too high but still rewards you with a pretty strong 48GB of data. That will easily get you through lots of streaming, gaming, social media use and more.

What is the Samsung Note 20 like?

While the Note 20 is by no means as powerful as the new Note 20 Ultra device, it does feature a powerful rear triple camera set-up, strong 4300mAh battery, highly capable processor and more.

It managed to drop its price lower than we would have expected but by doing this, it faced some big sacrifices. The most noticeable of these loses comes in the display, losing its curved aspect and featuring a lower quality resolution.

