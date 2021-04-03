Carphone Warehouse is leading the market for Google Pixel 5 deals right now

Google Pixel 5 deals lead the tech giant's line of phones, offering high-end specs, an incredible camera experience and more. And if you've been looking to buy it, Carphone Warehouse looks to be the place to go right now.

While the retailer can often be one of the pricier options around, it has recently brought its prices right down to offer some of the best value Google Pixel 5 contracts around.

These all fall on the Vodafone network but differ on costs and data caps. Those after the cheapest option can get monthly bills of £23 (with a higher upfront cost), or those who need more data can find strong options at both £26 and £30 a month.

You can find out more about these Google plans below.

This Vodafone Google Pixel 5 deal in full:

Google Pixel 5: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £119 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

If you're after the Google Pixel 5 while keeping your monthly bills as low as possible, this will be an excellent tariff to go for. While you do have to pay quite a high upfront fee of £119, you're left paying just £23 a month after that. For that price, Carphone Warehouse will secure you 18GB of data on Vodafone.

Google Pixel 5: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £59 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

This contract drops the upfront costs slightly while boosting the monthly bills, resulting in an increased data cap. Here you're paying £59 upfront and £26 a month while securing a 30GB of data cap. This will be perfect if you find yourself streaming on the go a lot or powering through data.

Google Pixel 5: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £29 upfront | 54GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

Finally, boost your data cap right up to 54GB with this plan. It is the most expensive of the three, costing £30 a month but your upfront costs do come right down to just £29. 54GB of data will also be perfect for HD streamers and gamers or anyone who needs to hotspot of their phone on occasion.

Pixel 5 deals: how does the phone shape up?

It seems Google listened when it came to the downfalls of the Pixel 4. Whilst its predecessor was a bit of a flop, the Pixel 5 seems to kick it up a gear, offering the reliability we'd come to expect from Google smartphones as well as some stunning features that help it to keep up with the likes of Samsung and Apple iPhones.

Boosted with 8GB RAM and a 4080mAh battery cell, performance and longevity is much improved, alongside design factors like finally kicking to the curb Google's penchant for ghastly notches and – worse still – clunky-looking foreheads and chins from years past.

Now the Pixel 5 looks sleek with thin bezels and – taking a leaf out of Samsung's book – a hole-punch-like front-facing camera. The 6-inch display dazzles, then, with Full HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Other changes see the Pixel 4's telephoto lens swapped out for a 16MP ultra-wide lens, alongside the trusty 12.2MP main camera. In addition, the Pixel 5 now has the ability to utilise Night mode whilst shooting portraits. Google has also amped things up with 5G connectivity, as well as making it a touch more affordable, which, let's face it, is why you're here.

Who is Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse is easily one of the best-known retailers in the UK and although it no longer has its high street stores, it has committed to its online services.

Looking past the cheap prices the brand is offering above, there are a number of factors that help Carphone stand out. It offers up to £400 when you trade in for new phones, free next day delivery and more. And if you're unsure how to change your new number of set up your new device, Carphone will help you out there too.