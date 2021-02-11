Carphone Warehouse has some bargain Google Pixel 4a and Samsung A12 deals

If you're after an affordable mobile phone, two recent promotions from Carphone Warehouse could offer up the perfect handset for you with bargains on both Google and Samsung handsets.

Go for the slightly more expensive Google Pixel 4A 5G and Carphone can secure you one of the cheapest offers on the handset. Offering 18GB of Vodafone data on this excellent camera phone, the £26 a month bills paired with £49.99 upfront is one of the lowest costs around.

If that's more than you'd like to pay, Carphone also has a bargain Vodafone contract on the cheap Samsung Galaxy A12. This contract brings your bills right down to £20 a month.

These Google Pixel 4a + Samsung A12 deals in full:

Google Pixel 4a 5G: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £49.99 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

This is a fantastic offer for anyone after a 5G handset with an excellent camera attached. It comes at a price of just £26 a month and £49.99 upfront. As far as deals on the 5G version of this handset go, this is a very affordable price - especially with the 18GB of Vodafone data available.

Samsung Galaxy A12: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

If you're just after a super cheap handset and you're not too worried about specs, the Samsung Galaxy A12 could be the perfect choice. This 4GB Vodafone offer is a great way to get it, costing just £20 a month. However, if you choose Carphone's own network - iD Mobile - you can go as cheap as £13.99 a month!

Who is Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse is easily one of the best-known retailers in the UK, and although it no longer has its high street stores, it has committed to its online services.

Looking past the cheap prices the brand is offering above, there are a number of factors that help Carphone stand out. It offers up to £400 when you trade in for new phones, free next day delivery and more. And if you're unsure how to change your new number of set up your new device, Carphone will help you out there too.