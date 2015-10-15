Wet zeppelins and in-car VR: Hyundai's 10 amazing future vehicle concepts

Each year, Hyundai and Kia host what is called the IDEA Festival - an opportunity for employees to show off the blue-sky concepts they've been working on. 2015 is the first year it's been opened out to international press, so we went along to see what all the fuss was about. Given that just five minutes after arriving we passed someone driving a car while wearing an Oculus Rift, the scene was set pretty quickly.

But believe it or not, this turned out to be one of the less bizarre ideas of the day. We've rounded up all the things we saw at this year's show, from a bike that washes your clothes to a car that turns into an instrument. Proceed with astonishment.