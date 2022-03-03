This new e-bike boasts 100-mile range and built-in Garmin radar

Audio player loading…

Cannondale has released an updated version of its Mavaro Neo e-bike, with huge range on a single charge and a built-in Garmin radar that alerts you to vehicles approaching from behind.

As Ebiketips reports, the 2022 Mavaro Neo follows hot on the heels of the new Tesoro Neo X electric tourer, which launched last week. Both bikes use the new Bosch e-bike smart system, which includes a new high capacity battery to deliver impressive range. The 2022 Mavaro Neo has a maximum range of 175km (just over 100 miles) with power assistance, which is a huge upgrade from the previous model.

As Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems, explained to TechRadar in an interview last year, the new system also includes a new mobile app that gives you fine control over your bike's behavior and performance.

“What is most of what is initially important for the rider is the settings, which you can use to adjust the bike to your liking,” Fleischer said. "So you can choose different modes, different configurations, and adjust them to your to your own individual riding style.”

Go with the Flow

The Flow app also allows you to receive over-the-air updates, so it's no longer necessary to take your e-bike to a service center to receive the latest firmware. It serves as a bike computer too, allowing you to track your rides, and for the new Mavaro Neo, Cannondale has added an integrated Garmin radar unit to the mix so you can focus on the road ahead.

(Image credit: Cannondale / Bosch)

The bike itself is designed to be as low maintenance as possible, with a belt drive system that doesn't require lubrication and tensioning like a conventional chain, and is paired with stepless hub gearing. It's available with either a low step-through or step-over frame.

The new Mavaro Neo is available now for £5,800 (about $7,800 / AU$10,600) direct from Cannondale in two frame sizes. That's a premium price for an everyday city cruiser; our current top-rated e-bike, the Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0 (2022) is $4,000 / £3,900 / AU$5,000. However, if it's going to replace a second car for everyday commuting, errands and shopping then it's much easier to justify.