Fuji unveils 16MP FinePix F550 EXR

Fuji compact camera offers raw capture, GPS

Fuji FinePix F550 EXR
Fuji's new premium compact offers Full HD video recording.

Fuji has released its latest premium compact camera, the FinePix F550 EXR, with 15x optical zoom.

Following a string of new premium compacts released this year, such as the FinePix Z900 EXR and the Fuji X100, the FinePix F550 EXR brings raw capture capability and Fujifilm's new triple-core EXR processor.

The Fuji F550 EXR also boasts full HD recording at 30fps, GPS functionality and a new 16-megapixel CMOS sensor.

EXR dynamic range

An EXR Dynamic Range mode employs dual capture-technology to provide a dynamic range of up to 1600%, which is almost a full stop wider than any other camera, Fuji claims.

The Fuji F550 EXR also features an EXR Signal to Noise mode that employs a method of pairing pixels to increase sensitivity for better quality results in low light, Fuji says.

Other key specs of the F550 EXR include a 3in rear LCD with 460,000 pixels, advanced Anti-blur technologies and full resolution high speed shooting at 8fps.

Available now in black, the Fuji F550 EXR price tag is £329.

