Buy these cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals and score a free smartwatch

Samsung's latest trio of devices have been a surprising goldmine for discounts, free gifts, and promotions, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals are some of our favourites. Buy a S20 Plus or S20 Ultra and land yourself a smartwatch...completely free.

And this isn't just direct from Samsung. A wide range of retailers - both SIM-free and on contract - are getting involved. You can get Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals or a S20 Ultra contract from John Lewis, Mobiles.co.uk, Three and many more, and a Galaxy Watch Active will be piled in on top.

Below we've picked out the best contracts on these two devices as well as the best locations to buy it SIM-free. You also have plenty of time to decide which Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals to choose from thanks to the promotion coming to an end on May 26.

S20 Plus and Ultra deals on contract + free watch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: at Three | £39 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £65pm

This feels like best S20 Ultra deal out there right now. It's not too expensive, either in the monthly or upfront costs, and the data cap is excellent at 100GB. If you're happy with the Three network, this is the option to choose.View Deal

SIM-free S20 Plus and Ultra deals + free watch

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: £999 at Very

Rather go SIM-free? Luckily, this free watch can be yours this way too. No retailers are currently offering a discounted price on the S20 Plus so you will have to pay the full £999. But, that free gift really boosts the value here.



Get this deal from John LewisView Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: £1199 at Very

The S20 Ultra is expensive - £1199 to be exact! But if you want the best of Samsung, this is the way to go. Like the options above, you're getting the free watch with your purchase, making the £1000+ that bit more bearable.



Get this deal from John LewisView Deal

How to claim your free Galaxy Watch Active

Claiming the watch is easy. Simply purchase your Galaxy S20 Plus or S20 Ultra and head to the Samsung Members App on your new device. Then, you just need to provide proof of purchase and voila, your new watch will be dispatched within 30 days of validation.

What's so good about these Samsung devices?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus:

Stepping up in cost, the S20 Plus is the middle choice, landing you the same camera set-up as above but with the addition of a depth vision lens allowing you to create 3D-feeling images. The battery is increased to a size of 4500mAh and the screen climbs to 6.7-inches.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Finally, we have the impressive-sounding 'Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra'. It has the most advanced camera, offering a 108MP camera and the ability to dynamically shift between that mode and a 12MP mode. And, most impressively, the S20 Ultra offers 100x space zoom to completely show up the Huawei P30 Pro. It also has the largest battery at 5000mAh.