BT's fibre broadband deals offer impressive speeds and a £70 Mastercard

BT remains the UK's most popular broadband provider, sporting fast speeds, impressive hardware and more. Where it sometimes falls down is in its affordability but right now that isn't the case.

On its Fibre 1 package, you will be paying £28.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb. While that doesn't sound like anything to shout about, it becomes a real winner when you take into account the £70 Mastercard BT is offering on top.

That extra incentive quickly launches BT to the top, becoming one of the best value plans with ease. While not quite as mind-blowing as Vodafone's latest offer, this is certainly an easy choice for fans of what BT has on offer.

The one thing you will need to take into account here is that the UK wide lockdown has caused issues with broadband installation. If you have a phone line, it's all good! You can simply install your broadband yourself. If you don't have a phone line, you will have to wait a while until you can get things installed. Try 4G home broadband if you need a temporary solution

Below you'll find everything you need to know about BT's latest offering and see a few of the biggest competing broadband deals.

BT Superfast Fibre | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm + £70 Mastercard

BT remains the most popular ISP around and, this is easily its best offer. You're getting speeds averaging 50Mb for £28.99 and an £70 Mastercard, effectively dropping the cost down to just £26.07. That makes this one of the best broadband deals out there, especially by BT's usually more pricey standards!

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 24 months | 63Mb avg speed | FREE upfront | £22.95 per month (£20.95 for existing customers) + £70 Amazon voucher

BT's strongest competition comes from Vodafone and its latest promotion. On top of its already incredible average speeds of 63Mb for just £22.95, Vodafone is now offering a £70 Amazon voucher. And for any existing Vodafone customers you can even save an extra £2 or £3 a month depending on what contract you have with Vodafone.View Deal

