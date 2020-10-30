BT is going all out on fibre broadband deals this weekend with £120 cash incentives

BT is upping its game in the lead-up to Black Friday, offering some of the best broadband deals on the market, especially when it comes to fibre. And if you're looking to sort your internet this weekend, BT could be the perfect place to do so.

On its two best fibre broadband deals, BT is offering some pretty impressive Mastercard rewards. Go for its Fibre 1 plan and you'll be paying £27.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb. On top of that, BT will throw in a £60 Mastercard that you can spend anywhere, on pretty much whatever you like.

If you need something even faster, you can upgrade to speeds averaging 67Mb with the BT Fibre 2 plan. This faster option will boost your costs to £31.99 a month but also increases the Mastercard to £120.

You can find out more about these two BT broadband deals below. Or if neither of these appeal to you, see what will be available with Black Friday broadband deals.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | FREE delivery | £31.99/pm + £120 Reward Card

Know you'll need something a little bit faster? You can upgrade to BT's Fibre 2 plan for just £31.99 a month. At that price you're getting speeds averaging 67Mb which will remove speed issues for big households working from home and using lots of devices. Like the deal above, BT is throwing in a Mastercard reward. With this deal it has a value of £120.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

