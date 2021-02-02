BT broadband deals go big with low costs, fast speeds and £110 cash incentives

If you're looking to switch your internet plan and get a new provider, BT seems to be an excellent choice right now, offering two fibre broadband deals with added cash incentives.



BT Fibre 1 - the cheaper of these two options - costs just £27.99 a month. At that price you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb. That's plenty for most households looking to game, stream and generally search the internet. On top of that, you're getting a £70 Mastercard.

Upgrade to the BT Fibre 2 plan and that Mastercard value increases to £110. With this upgraded package, you also secure speeds averaging 67Mb.

That extra bit of speed will be useful if you're working from home now, helping you keep a stable connection even with multiple devices connected at once. However, this upgraded plan will cost you £31.99 a month instead.

You can see both of these broadband deals down below.

BT's excellent fibre broadband deals:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £27.99/pm + £70 Reward card

BT's Fibre 1 plan is BT's cheaper fibre internet solution, costing just £27.99 a month. At that price, you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb. That's plenty for those households with a few people, all on different devices at once. Along with the affordable price and big data cap, BT also throws in a £70 Mastercard for added value.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £31.99/pm + £110 Reward card

The above speeds too slow for what you need? BT's Fibre 2 plan upgrades your speeds to an average of 67Mb. That will be excellent if you're working from home, having multiple HD streams or generally have a large amount of smart devices connected at once, For that upgrade in speeds, you're paying £31.99 a month and BT will throw in an increased £110 Mastercard.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

