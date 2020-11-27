BT Black Friday broadband deals: price cuts, free months and big cash incentives

We're sure if you've made the plan to look for the best Black Friday broadband deals, BT will have at least crossed your mind. And the great news is that the usually pricey provider is offering some excellent value right now.

Across it's Fibre 1 and 2 plans and its key broadband and TV deals, BT is offering big cash incentives, price drops, free months and more. Considering BT will usually limit itself to a voucher at best, the value here is hard to look past.

Our top pick of the lot goes to the BT Fibre 1 plan. It offers speeds averaging 50Mb for a price of just £26.99 a month. On top of that, BT will give you your first 3 months for free and throw in a £60 Mastercard for the cherry on top.

A similar offer is available on BT's Fibre 2 plan and it's Entertainment or Sports TV and broadband packages. You can find out about these BT broadband deals below.

BT broadband deals: Black Friday fibre bargains

BT broadband deals: internet and TV discounts

BT Sport + Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE upfront | £7.50pm for 3 months, then £46.99pm + £110 Mastercard

If sport is the most important factor for you in a broadband and TV plan, this option from BT is going to be your best bet. It costs just £7.50 per month for the first 3 months and then £46.99 a month. For that price you're getting all four BT Sport channels and BoxNation. BT is also throwing in a £110 Mastercard.

BT Entertainment + Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE upfront | £6pm for 3 months, then £43.99pm + £110 voucher

Not a big fan of sports? This option will be better for you than the above. You're getting the same speeds averaging 63Mb and paying just £6 a month for the first three months. Where this package differs is in the channels. You get access to Sky Atlantic, Sky One and more premium channels with the Now TV Entertainment pass. You also get that same £110 Mastercard.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

