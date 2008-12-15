Google eyeing up internet 'fast lane'

Google is toying with the idea of creating a fast lane for its content, according to reports.

If the search engine's preferential treatment plans go ahead, it could put the whole idea of net neutrality into question.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has approached a 'major cable and phone company' in the US, with a proposal to create a fast lane for its content.

This idea is something that goes against the company's own calls for equal bandwidth and access for all providers of content for the internet.

Stalemate

So far, the talks have reached a stalemate, with the cable company in question reluctant to agree a deal because of the repercussions it may cause, with one executive saying: "If we did this, Washington would be on fire."

When the idea of internet fast lanes came about in 2005, there were a number of people and companies that were against the idea. Google was part of that group, who also consisted of: Microsoft, Amazon and, more bizarrely, techno wizard Moby.

Even President-elect Barack Obama has strong feelings about net neutrality. Speaking to Google execs last year about the subject he said: "I will take a back seat to no one in my commitment to network neutrality."

It will be interesting to see what will happen when Mr Obama takes office in the new year, especially if Google's speedy plans come to fruition.