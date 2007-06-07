Onkyo shows off first high-def AV receiver

The UK's first high-def surround sound sound receiver goes on sale at the end of the month - and at the bargain price of just £400. The Onkyo TX-SR605 boasts Dolby Digital Plus , Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD surround sound decoders, enabling you to hear Blu-ray and / or HD DVD movie soundtracks at their best.

The Onkyo TX-SR605 can also deliver 140W of amplifier power into seven discrete audio channels and comes with two of the latest HDMI inputs, which again enables you to take advantage of the picture quality enhancements that are part of the HDMI v1.3 standard.

The TX-SR605 even includes a Faroudja DCDi deinterlacing circuit to converts interlaced video signals into progressive scan versions for viewing on HD displays.

Set-up should be easy thanks to Onkyo's Audessy 2EQ speaker calibration system. This helps set the correct delay times and volume levels for each speaker in your room - so you always enjoy the best surround sound experience when you plop down in front of the TV.

Apple iPod compatible

Other goodies include an RDS FM/AM receiver with 40 station presets, and the Onkyo TX-SR605 is fully iPod compatible. All you have to do is add an optional Onkyo Remote Interactive iPod dock and you'll be able to scour your iPod's library for your favourite music, movies and photos using the TX-SR605's programmable remote.

Finally the Onkyo TX-SR605 is also multi-room ready - enabling another member of your family to enjoy stereo sound in one room, while indulge your movie fetish in another. Full specs are given below:

TECH SPECS

Advanced Features

DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD Decoding

HDMI (v. 1.3a) audio and video processing

HDTV-capable HDMI (2x inputs, 1x output) and component video (50MHz) Switching (3x inputs, 1x output)

HDMI and component video upconversion

Bi-amping capability

Audyssey 2EQ room calibration

Onkyo RIHD for system control

RI (Remote Interactive) Dock for iPod compatible

Audio Features

140W per channel minimum into 6 ohms, 1 kHz, IEC (1 channel driven)

DTS-ES Discrete/Matrix, DTS Neo:6, DTS 96/24, Dolby Digital EX, Dolby Pro Logic IIx

H.C.P.S. (High Current Power Supply)

192 kHz/24-Bit digital-to-analogue converters (DACs) for all channels

WRAT (Wide Range Amplifier Technology)

Advanced 32-Bit processing DSP chip

5 digital inputs (3x optical, 2x coaxial)

Subwoofer preamplifier output

CinemaFILTER

A-Form listening mode memory

Optimum gain volume circuitry

Non-scaling configuration

Tone control (bass/treble) for front left and right audio channels

Color-coded 7.1-channel inputs

Independent crossover adjustment for front, centre, surround and surround back audio channels (40Hz / 50Hz / 60Hz / 80Hz / 100Hz / 120Hz / 150Hz / 200Hz)

Double bass function

Video Features

5x S-video inputs, 2x S-video outputs

5x composite video inputs, 2x composite video outputs

Front panel auxiliary input (for camcorders, game consoles, etc.)

More specs on page 2

Other Features