Onkyo shows off first high-def AV receiver

The UK's first high-def surround sound sound receiver goes on sale at the end of the month - and at the bargain price of just £400. The Onkyo TX-SR605 boasts Dolby Digital Plus , Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD surround sound decoders, enabling you to hear Blu-ray and / or HD DVD movie soundtracks at their best.
The Onkyo TX-SR605 can also deliver 140W of amplifier power into seven discrete audio channels and comes with two of the latest HDMI inputs, which again enables you to take advantage of the picture quality enhancements that are part of the HDMI v1.3 standard.
The TX-SR605 even includes a Faroudja DCDi deinterlacing circuit to converts interlaced video signals into progressive scan versions for viewing on HD displays.
Set-up should be easy thanks to Onkyo's Audessy 2EQ speaker calibration system. This helps set the correct delay times and volume levels for each speaker in your room - so you always enjoy the best surround sound experience when you plop down in front of the TV.
Apple iPod compatible
Other goodies include an RDS FM/AM receiver with 40 station presets, and the Onkyo TX-SR605 is fully iPod compatible. All you have to do is add an optional Onkyo Remote Interactive iPod dock and you'll be able to scour your iPod's library for your favourite music, movies and photos using the TX-SR605's programmable remote.
Finally the Onkyo TX-SR605 is also multi-room ready - enabling another member of your family to enjoy stereo sound in one room, while indulge your movie fetish in another. Full specs are given below:
TECH SPECS
Advanced Features
- DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD Decoding
- HDMI (v. 1.3a) audio and video processing
- HDTV-capable HDMI (2x inputs, 1x output) and component video (50MHz) Switching (3x inputs, 1x output)
- HDMI and component video upconversion
- Bi-amping capability
- Audyssey 2EQ room calibration
- Onkyo RIHD for system control
- RI (Remote Interactive) Dock for iPod compatible
Audio Features
- 140W per channel minimum into 6 ohms, 1 kHz, IEC (1 channel driven)
- DTS-ES Discrete/Matrix, DTS Neo:6, DTS 96/24, Dolby Digital EX, Dolby Pro Logic IIx
- H.C.P.S. (High Current Power Supply)
- 192 kHz/24-Bit digital-to-analogue converters (DACs) for all channels
- WRAT (Wide Range Amplifier Technology)
- Advanced 32-Bit processing DSP chip
- 5 digital inputs (3x optical, 2x coaxial)
- Subwoofer preamplifier output
- CinemaFILTER
- A-Form listening mode memory
- Optimum gain volume circuitry
- Non-scaling configuration
- Tone control (bass/treble) for front left and right audio channels
- Color-coded 7.1-channel inputs
- Independent crossover adjustment for front, centre, surround and surround back audio channels (40Hz / 50Hz / 60Hz / 80Hz / 100Hz / 120Hz / 150Hz / 200Hz)
- Double bass function
Video Features
- 5x S-video inputs, 2x S-video outputs
- 5x composite video inputs, 2x composite video outputs
- Front panel auxiliary input (for camcorders, game consoles, etc.)
Other Features
- Powered Zone 2 and Zone 2 line-out for playback in another room (separate source)
- Deinterlacer with Faroudja DCDi Edge (Directional Correlational Deinterlacing) technology
- Pure audio mode
- Colour-coded dual banana plug-compatible speaker posts
- AV synchronization function (up to 100-miliseconds in 10-milisecond steps)
- 40 FM/AM radio presets
- RDS (PS/RT/PTY/TP)
- 5x AV inputs, 1x AV output
- 2x analogue audio inputs, 1x analogue audio
- Late night mode (high / low / off)
- Digital upsampling
- Display dimmer (3 modes)
- Headphone socket
- Sleep timer (via remote)
- Battery-free memory backup
- Aluminum front panel
- Pre-programmed RI (Remote Interactive) remote control with mode-key LEDs