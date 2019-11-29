Black Friday is here: Amazon slashes price on Jabra Elite 65t earbuds and more

Black Friday is finally here, and Amazon is delving into some deep, deep discounts to mark the occasion. There have been plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals to keep us busy in the past few days, but these savings on Jabra Elite headphones really are fantastic.

Whether you're after everyday wireless earbuds (the Jabra Elite 65t), sport-appropriate headphones (the Jabra Elite Sport) or some comfy over-ear cans with exceptional battery life (Jabra Elite 85h), there'll be something with a big discount you can start listening to soon.

Jabra Elite deals at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: Titanium | £149.99 £96.99 at Amazon

Truly some of the best true wireless earbuds out there, with balanced sound, understated design, Alexa built-in, and 20 hours of battery life (with charging case). This latest price drop is also its lowest price yet – for the Titanium Black model only.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: Copper / Gold | £149.99 £104.99 at Amazon

Truly some of the best true wireless earbuds out there, with balanced sound, understated design, Alexa built-in, and 20 hours of battery life (with charging case). These Copper Black and Gold Beige models hit the same price for Prime Day in July, but it's still a massive saving.View Deal

Jabra Elite Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: Copper / Gold | £279.99 £199 at Amazon

These stylish over-ear cans boast incredible battery life, as well as active noise-cancellation. The bass isn't quite as punchy as some competitors, but this £80 price cut certainly makes up for it.View Deal

Jabra Elite Sport Wireless Earbuds: £199.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Need something specifically for workouts? These earbuds come with a heart rate monitor and dedicated Sport Life app to ensure you can track your performance. We've seen them cheaper than this before, but it's still a notable saving.View Deal

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but Jabra is one manufacturer really offering a viable alternative to the Apple AirPods – and while Apple's buds have also seen some nifty discounts, Jabra has still managed to undercut them.

If you're not in the UK, or managed to miss this deal, you can see some alternative prices from across the web in the list below: