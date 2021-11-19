Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Stick deals are live - prices starting at just £14.99

It might not be the big day itself but Amazon has just launched an array of fantastic early Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals in the UK - including, drum roll please - the cheapest prices ever on nearly every model.

That means you can pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite for £14.99 (was £29.99), the Fire TV Stick for £19.99 (was £39.99), the Fire TV Stick 4K for just £24.99 (was £49.99), and the Fire TV Cube for just £59.99 (was £109.99). In short, there's an Amazon Fire TV Stick deal for everyone here - no matter your streaming needs.

If you're looking for the basics, you'll be well served by the TV Stick Lite; just remember that one doesn't include Alexa voice activation. For that, you'll need the standard Fire TV Stick - which again, is a great all-rounder if you have a 1080p TV. For 4K, you've got the option between the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube, the latter of which will also support HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio - nice little additions to have if you're really wanting that cinematic experience at home.

Amazon tends to go pretty hard after Black Friday deals each year with its own excellent range of products generally being the centerpiece of its sale. Outside of its own Prime Day sale, this is generally the best time to pick up these devices so we'd say this is a great chance to beat out those crowds and get your order in early.

Outside the UK? See the best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in your region just below.

Amazon Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – This basic Fire TV Stick drops the functionality to control your TV with the included remote, which isn't a terrible loss in the grand scheme of things when you're paying just £15. You still get access to all the same streaming apps in HD, plus the option to use the voice remote to bark orders at Alexa.

Fire TV Stick: £39.99 Fire TV Stick: £39.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – The only difference between this and the Fire TV Stick Lite is the ability to also control your TV with Amazon's bundled Alexa voice remote. A convenience that's easy enough to justify for just an extra £5. On top of that, the remote has shortcut buttons to view HD content on the top streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £25 – For an extra £10 more you can upgrade to the Fire TV Stick with support for 4K resolution streaming. This is the cheapest deal we've seen for Amazon's streaming device outside of Prime Day and a low-cost way to get Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more on a TV without any in-built smart features.

Fire TV Cube: £109.99 Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £50 – The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's fastest and most advanced streaming device – and it's now available for its cheapest price ever following this £50 discount. As well as 4K video resolution across all the major streaming apps, there's support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio that will deliver better picture quality and more immersive audio. You can even cast aside the remote and use voice controls for everything.

And, while you're shopping, why not pair of one of these excellent early Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Stick deals with one of our recommended Black Friday TV deals.