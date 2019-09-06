Big data iPhone XR deals have never looked better in the run up to the iPhone 11

The brand new iPhone 11 is now set to launch on September 10 but if Apple's notoriously expensive history is anything to go by, the phone will shoot past most consumers' budgets. But it's not all doom and gloom, with every new release, comes good news - price drops on older handsets.
In this case, we've been spying a number of iPhone XR deals appear with some exceptional pricing. And what's more, most of these contracts on the iPhone XR are pumped full of data, some even offering an unlimited cap on your usage.
In fact, with the exception of EE we've managed to find a big data bargain on the iPhone XR for all the main networks - Three, Vodafone and O2. We've listed all of these offers below for you to look through and decide which one appeals most to you.
These big data iPhone XR deals in full:
iPhone XR from Three | £29 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £42pm
We've looked through all of the iPhone XR deals around and we can tell you now, it doesn't get a whole lot better than this. As with Three's other brilliant 100GB data offers, this is a massive amount of data at an affordable price. Just pay £42 a month and you're on your way.
iPhone XR from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited minutes, texts and data | £45pm
For some, even 100GB of data isn't enough, that's where this contract comes in. Offering up an unlimited cap on your data, you're free to roam, stream and scroll to your hearts content. There is nothing to pay upfront and then only £45 each month to get this contract.
iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 90GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £43pm
This is easily the best value iPhone XR deal on O2. You're getting a whopping 90GB of data and all it will cost you is £43 a month and £65 upfront (With the use of our code 10OFF). While you're not getting quite as much data as the options above, 90GB should be plenty for the very large majority of people.
So what's so good about the iPhone XR?
As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (well, until the iPhone 11 comes out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. This is the largest and best performing battery on any Apple device at 2942 mAh.
Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 bionic chip, going for Apple's more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.
Read our full iPhone XR review