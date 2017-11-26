The best Currys Black Friday deals 2017

Jump to deals
It’s been a rollercoaster of a sale, but the arrival of Tuesday has heralded the end of this years major Black Friday deals.
You may still find the odd offer, but to all extents and purposes the time has come for Black Friday 2017 to be put out to pasture, or turned into glue - your call.
The good news is that it’s just a few weeks until Boxing Day which will mean that if you failed to find the perfect bargain this time around you might just get lucky next time around.
And, if you’re lucky a few of the deals below may stay active for a few hours or even days, so we’ll let them ride for a while. Happy hunting
Currys Black Friday deals 2017
See all Currys Black Friday deals: Currys is running offers across nearly all categories, from 4K TVs and laptops to fridge freezers, vacuum cleaners, drones and printer! Go straight there if you want to browse all the deals and decide for yourself which ones are best. See all of the available offers at Currys.co.uk.
Best Currys Black Friday deals
LG OLED OLED65W7V – now £4,999 (with code, was £6,999)
There's a cool £2,500 off one the biggest TVs of 2017, the wallpaper-thin LG W7. It comes with HDR, catch-up and 4K streaming. It's down from £6,999 to £4,999, but a discount code knocks off another 10% at checkout, taking it down to £4,999.
Panasonic DMP-UB390EB 4K Blu-ray player - now £129 (was £279)
This is a great deal - 4K Blu-ray goodness for better than half price. It supports hi-res audio and streaming too. Get the Panasonic DMP-UB390EB for £129 at Currys.
Microsoft Surface Pro 128GB + Typecover - now £799 with code (was £1,099)
Currys Black Friday deals now include the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD and an included Typecover. It's listed at £849, but enter discount code 'BFSUR50' at checkout and the price will drop down to £799 at Currys.
Microsoft Xbox One S gaming bundle
Here you get an Xbox One S with Minecraft, Fallout 4, and Doom. Brilliant for the price, given it knocks over £130 off. Get at Currys for £169.99.
HOT! PS4 Pro with Gran Turismo Sport, Call of Duty: WWII and Fallout 4 - just £299.99
Get Sony's 4K PS4 with the new Call of Duty game, Gran Turismo Sport and Fallout 4 - all for just £299.99. This is one of the best PS4 Pro bundles ever.View Deal
Sony MDR-1000X wireless headphones - just £199.99 (was £329)
One of TechRadar's favourite headphones of 2017, these Sony cans offer wireless and noise cancelling. And they look pretty damn good, too. Get from Currys for £199.99. View Deal
Sony PlayStation VR with camera V2, Fallout 4, PlayStation Worlds and Gran Turismo Sport - all for just £250!
Given that the VR headset on its own cost £350 last week this bundle is incredible. Probably the best PSVR deal we've seen yet.
Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - now £249.99 (was £299.99)
Fitbit's first foray into smartwatch territory is water resistant, has health & fitness tracking with a heart rate monitor & GPS and 4 days' batter life and is a mere £249.99 at Currys.
Huawei Watch 2 Sport smartwatch - now £179 (was £329)
This Android Wear 2 laden watch comes with an abundance of sensors, this is one of the smartest smartwatches around. Get it at Currys for £179.
Currys Black Friday TV deals
Samsung UE49MU6120 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV – now £449 (was £749)
This Samsung packs all the latest picture tech including HDR, and hits a size sweet spot. It's also got all the smart features you could want for on-demand and catch-up services.
65-inch now £969 at Amazon | 43-inch now £429 at Currys
Seiki SE32HD08UK 32" LED TV with DVD Player now £169.99 (was £249.99)
If you need a cheap TV for the kitchen or the kids' bedroom, there's £70 off this HD-ready Seiki. It's got Freeview for all your favourite TV channels, a built-in DVD player, and plenty of connections for a games console or DVD player. Get it now for just £169.99.
Samsung QE65Q8CAMT 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Curved QLED TV – £2,599 (was £3,499)
If you want a big, curved TV with Samsung's cutting-edge QLED picture tech and a host of smart features, this is for you. It's reduced by £900, and in addition you can get a free Samsung soundbar and save up to £200 on selected 4k Blu-ray players. Get it now for £2,599.
LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K OLED - now £1,499 (was £2,900)
One of the best OLED TVs around - and now one of the most affordable - this LG set comes with 4K, streaming, catch up and HDR. Get it at Currys for £1,499.
LG 55UJ634V 55inch 4K TV - now £539 (was £999): A very capable LED TV, this LG set offers up 4K Ultra HD HDR, Catch-up & 4K Streaming with webOS and Freeview HD & Freesat HD with Freeview Play. Get it at Currys for £539.
Samsung UE75MU6100 4K TV - Now £1,699 (was £2,999): Samsung's classy 75-inch LED TV, with catch up and HDR, has had a massive price drop - even better than what's quoted on Amazon at the moment. Get it at Currys for £1,699.
Samsung UE55MU6470U 55-inch 4K TV - now £699 (was £1,050): save a cool £350 on this super-smart Ultra HD offering from Samsung. Freeview and Freesat are both on board. It's down to £699 at Currys.
SONY BRAVIA KD55XE9305 55-inch 4K TV - now £1,499 (was £2,199): Sony brings its Bravia smarts to the 4K TV market with this 55-inch set. Catch up comes courtesy of Android. Get this deal at Currys for £1,499.
Sony Bravia KD55XE8396 55-inch 4K TV - now £799 (was £999): you get a whole lot of screen space for less money than ever with this 55-inch set from Sony, which supports both 4K resolutions and HDR sources. Get it now from Currys.
Samsung 32-inch full HD TV - now £249 (was £349): save £100 on this 32-inch TV from Samsung. With a 400Hz screen movies will look super smooth, with Sports Mode supplying even more smarts. It's down to £249 at Currys.
LG 43UJ630V - now £349 (was £429): This 43-inch TV has it all for a very low price. A HDR 4K display and with a top suite of Smart features including Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant video. A bargain at just £349.
Cheap 32-inch TV - now £149.99 (was £229.99): if you're after a super cheap 32-inch TV and you're not bothered about it being the best TV in the world, this is a good option at Currys. It's only got an HD Ready (720p) screen and the Freeview tuner is SD but the price is hard to argue with. Check it out at Currys.
Samsung 55-inch curved 4K HDR TV - now £749 (was £1049): this is an exclusive model to Currys so there's no comparison to be made with John Lewis or Amazon prices. It was previously available for £1,049 but it's currently discounted to £749.
LG 43UJ634V 4K HDR Smart TV - now £349 (was £649): this is a guaranteed "Black Friday Price Now" deal which means this TV definitely won't be any cheaper later in the month! It's a fantastic price for a good 43-inch TV with both Freeview HD and Freesat HD tuners. It's down to £349 at Currys.
Cheap 32-inch TV - now £159 (was £259): if you're after a cheap second screen for a kitchen or a kids bedroom, this is a good option. It has an HD screen and access to BBC iPlayer and other catch-up services. The in store price is £259 but Currys is now offering it online for £159.
LG 55-inch 4K TV - now £699 (was £899): top-billing goes to the LG 55UJ701V 55-inch smart 4K HDR TV. It's currently going with a £200 saving compared to the original price of £899. This TV is currently £759 at Amazon.co.uk but Currys is selling it for £699 while stocks last.
LG 49-inch 4K TV - now £499 (was £749): from the same range as the TV above, you can also get this 49-inch 4K TV with HDR and webOS smart features with a big saving. This version comes with a saving of £250, bringing the price down to £499.
LG 65SJ810V 65-inch 4K TV - now £1,099 (was £1,599): This big-screen beast from LG has all you want in a 4K TV, including HDR, web streaming and 200Hz picture quality. Get the TV for £1,099 at Currys now.
Panasonic DMP-UB390EB 4K Blu-ray player - now £129 (was £280): This is a great deal - 4K Blu-ray goodness for better than half price. It supports hi-res audio and streaming too. Get the Panasonic DMP-UB390EB for £129 at Currys.
Currys Black Friday laptop deals
Lenovo Yoga 510 - now £379 (was £599): This versatile laptop from Lenovo (packed with 4 GB RAM, 1TB HDD) has been given a cracking discount. Get it at Currys for just £379.
Microsoft Surface Pro 128GB + Typecover - now £799 with code (was £1,099)
Currys Black Friday deals now include the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD and an included Typecover. It's listed at £849, but enter discount code 'BFSUR50' at checkout and the price will drop down to £799 at Currys.
Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £389 (was £699): get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £300 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life. It's down to £389 at Currys.
Acer Chromebook - now £179.99: If you're after a cheap Chromebook but with a bit of bling, then how about this 14-inch Acer model. It's not particularly powerful, but for basic tasks like browsing and document editing you'll be sported. If gold isn't your thing, then there's a silver option for the same price. Check out both of these cheap laptops for £179.99 @ Currys.
Lenovo IdeaPad 320s - now £399.99: IdeaPads are reliable office task-friendly laptops and we're impressed with the price here for a 14-inch laptop with a 128GB SSD (solid state drive) for faster load times. Worth a look at £399.99 from Currys.
Asus ZenBook UX530 – now £999 (was £1,099.99)
The Asus ZenBook line of ultra-thin and powerful laptops are gorgeous devices, and this one, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia Geforce 940MX, is now £999 at Currys – a great price for a great Ultrabook.View Deal
HP Pavilion x360 - now £449 (was £649): get this 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid with a £200 saving versus the in store price! It packs an Intel Core i3-7100U processor, 128GB SSD and 4GB RAM and it's down to £449.
HP laptop - now £349 (was £549): Currys is advertising a 'Black Friday Price Now' sticker on this laptop - it was £549 but it's down to £349. It's got an Intel Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB RAM and 1TB storage alongside its full HD screen. Not the fastest laptop in the world but this is a good price for a solid system.
HP ENVY x360 - now £679.99 (was £949.99)
This excellent 2-in-1 laptop has had its price cut from £949.99 to £679.99, a very nice drop indeed. It comes with Windows 10, AMD A12 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and a speedy 128GB SSD. Get it on Currys for £679.99.View Deal
Currys Black Friday printer deals
HP Envy 5544 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer – £34 (was £69.99). This wireless printer lets you easily print documents and photos from your smart devices. You can scan and copy too, and you get five-month trial of HP Instant Ink to save you up to 70% on ink. And it's better than half-price at just £34.
Canon PIXMA MG5750 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer – £44.99 was £99.99. This versatile Canon wireless printer is well over half-price for Black Friday. You can print via app from anywhere in your home, or even away from home using PIXMA Cloud Link. Get it today for just £44.99.
Epson Expression Home XP-445 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer – £39.99 (was £79.99). This all-in-one has plenty of mobile printing options, so you don't even need a computer to print – and it's half price for Black Friday at just £39.99.
Currys Black Friday tablets and ereader deals
Save £25 on marked price of all Apple iPads
You won't find many great iPad deals around Black Friday, but Currys is knocking £25 off all iPads when you enter code IPAD25 at the checkout. See Currys iPad range here.
Samsung Tab A 16GB Tablet - now £149 (was £229)
This fantastic 10.1-inch tablet with up to 12 hours of usage and expandable storage. Get it on Currys for £149.
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro tablet with projector now £389.99 (was £449.99)
Currys has knocked £50 off this top Lenovo tablet. This powerful Android tablet has a massive 4GB of RAM and will multi-task like a beast. The headline feature though? A built-in projector that will throw a 70-inch screen onto your wall. From a tablet! A great deal at £389.99.
Lenovo Tab4 8-inch tablet - now £99.99 (was £129.99)
If you can spend a little more than the other tablet deal above, then you can get this Lenovo model which has double the RAM, meaning it'll load faster and be able to multi-task better. For us, that's worth an extra tenner.
Acer B1-850 Iconia One 8-inch tablet - now £89.99 (was £109.99
Looking for a new tablet but don't want to spend silly Apple or Samsung money? You're in luck as Currys has knocked £20 off this 8-inch Acer Android tablet. A budget tablet for £89.99.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - now £79.99 (was £109.99)
Get Amazon's most popular ereader with a £30 saving. This is the same price it's going for at Amazon right now so if you're rather buy from Currys Black Friday sale you can see the deal here.
Currys Black Friday gaming deals
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim and Game bundle – now £200
This is a decent bundle, comprising a PS4 Slim with a 500 GB hard drive, Fallout 4, CoD WWII, Knowledge Power and Gran Turismo. Get it on Currys for £200.
Microsoft Xbox One S gaming bundle - just £169.99
Here you get an Xbox One S with Minecraft, Fallout 4, and Doom. Brilliant for the price, given it knocks over £130 off. Get at Currys for £169.99.
Xbox One S with Star Wars: Battlefront II, Forza Motorsport 7, Fallout 4, Doom and Minecraft - £220 at Currys
How about this for a stupendous Xbox One S deal? Get the console (with 4K Blu-ray player) and Rocket League, Fallout 4, Doom with three months of Xbox Live Gold, all for just £220 at Currys.
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro and Game Bundle - now £299.99
Game bundles are on rotation at the moment but if you're fast you can get a PS4 Pro, CoD WWII, Gran Turismo and Fallout 4 for £299.99.
Currys Black Friday audio deals
Beats Studio 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – now £219 (was £299)
These titanium over-ear wireless headphones look as good as they sound – and with Dual-mode Adaptive Noise Cancelling on board they sound pretty good. They're now just £219.
Sony MDR-1000X wireless headphones - now £199.99 (was £329)
One of TechRadar's favourite headphones of 2017, these Sony cans offer wireless and noise cancelling. And they look pretty damn good, too. Get from Currys for £199.99. View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum 2 wireless noise-cancelling headphones - down to £219 (was £299)
These headphones look and sound fantastic, and are normally much more expensive. They currently cost just £220 on both Amazon and Currys. View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones - down to £159 (was £299)
The Bose QC25s have been superseded by a newer model (the QC35), but are still an excellent pair of headphones in their own right. You'll be giving up wireless operation, but you can grab them at a decent £159 at Currys.View Deal
Beats UrBeats Headphones – £49.95 (was £79.95)
These in-ear headphones are compatible with all smartphones, and feature a microphone along with a remote and volume control built into the cable.
Available in silver and gold, right now for £30 off.
Jabra Pulse wireless headphones - now £79 (was £90)
These Bluetooth headphones are great for those who want a tracker and headphone solution in one. Get the headphones at Currys for £79.
JBL XTREME portable Bluetooth speaker - now £149.99 (was £249.99)
Get this excellent Bluetooth speaker with 12 hours of battery life and a built-in mic for taking your calls. The saving is £100 and the deal is live now at Currys.
Samsung 2.1 soundbar - now £149 (was £199)
if you need to upgrade the sound in your living room, this Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is available with a £50 saving. It currently costs £199 in store, but Currys is selling it online for £149.
LG SH4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar - now £119 (was £299.99)
This sound bar and subwoofer from LG provides an instant boost to your living room audio, and has been given a big discount from its October price. Get it for £119 now.
Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker - now £149 (was £180)
We've seen various bits of Sonos kit discounted over Black Friday weekend and its cheapest speaker is now cheaper than ever. Pick it up at Currys.
Currys Black Friday smart home deals
Google Home Mini - now £34 (was £49)
Crikey, this a massive discount when the Google Home Mini has only just come out. Google's clearly going to war with the freshly discounted Amazon Echo deals. Grab a Mini now for £34.
Google Home - now £77.50 (was £129)
Again, another huge discount on a Google home product. This time it's the full-size version with the best price we've ever seen for Google's top smart speaker. And no it doesn't double as an air freshener. A great deal at £77.50.
Amazon Echo Dot - now £34.99 (was £49.99)
The Amazon Echo Dot is currently the most popular smart speaker in the UK and Amazon and Google are tearing their margins apart to get into your home. Who will you choose? This is incredibly cheap at £34.99.
New Amazon Echo - now £69.99 (was £89.99)
The 2017 edition of the full-sized Amazon Echo an awesome smart speaker, and the £69.99 price tag is extremely good value considering it was only released a few weeks ago. The main benefit over the Echo Dot is the enhanced sound. Tempted at £69.99?
Ring video doorbell - now £99 (was £159):
See who's at the door from wherever you happen to be with the hi-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled Ring doorbell, which can be operated through an app on your phone. It's £60 off now at Currys.
Currys Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 Fan Heater – £229 (was £399.99)
This Dyson fan heater will keep you warm this winter and cool next summer. It's nice and quiet, it comes with a remote control, and it's now a whopping £171 off at just £229.
Kitchenaid Artisan 5KSM150PSBLT Stand Mixer – £279 (was £549.99)
Mix, beat, whisk, knead and spiralise with this versatile and powerful 300W mixer. It's durable and finished in stylish cream, and it's close to half price right now at £279.
Morphy Richards Accents Traditional Kettle – £24 (was £49.99)
This stylish traditional-style fast-boiling kettle has a capacity of 1.5 litres and sits on a 360-degree rotational base. It's available in red, black and white, and it's better than half-price.
Morphy Richards Accents 4-Slice Toaster – £24 (was £49.99)
This four-slice toaster is designed to complement the kettle above, and it's available for half-price in the same range of colours – red, black and white.
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – £329.00 (was £729.99)
Save over £400 on this compact and stylish bean to cup machine, which features an integrated milk frother. Get it today for just £329.
Save 10% on kitchen appliances: you can currently save 10% on the marked prices of a huge range of fridges, freezers, ovens, dishwashers and more. Each one has its own discount code so no matter what you're after you'll find something here.
Samsung RB31FDRNDSA/EU 60/40 Fridge Freezer – £349
(was £599.99)
Save a whopping £250 off this Samsung, which features a generous 210-litre fridge and 98-litre frost-free freezer, and a chilled water dispenser. It's now just £349.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Pro - now £249 (was £299)
This cordless vacuum cleaner is down to £249 while stocks last. It's not what you'd call cheap but it is cheaper than anywhere else in the UK right now so if you want a lightweight cordless cleaner, get it for £249 at Currys.
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless - now £179.99 (was £369.99)
The Dyson V6 Animal currently costs £209.95 at Amazon so Currys' price of £179.99 is fantastic. With 20 mins' battery life this is an ideal vacuum cleaner for small homes. Check it out at Currys.
VAX Slim Vac 18V TBTTV1D1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - now £79 (was £179.99)
If Dyson doesn't do it for you then this VAX Slim Vac has been reduced by more than £100 and will make short work of household dirt and grime. You can get it from Currys for just £79.
Samsung ecobubble WW80J5555FX/EU 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine – £349 (was £599.99)
Samsung's ecobubble technology saves you money without compromising on washing quality, and you can quick-wash 2 kg of laundry in 15 minutes if you're in a hurry. This economical and efficient machine is now £250 off at just £349.
AEG ProSense T6DBG822N Condenser Tumble Dryer - now £329 (was £549.99)
Speaking of washing your clothes, get this tumble dryer from Currys, including smart sensor technology, for a not insignificant reduction of £221. It's now priced at a mere £329.
Currys Black Friday camera deals
Nikon D3400 DSLR with lens - down to £354
This is one of the world's most popular DSLR cameras due to its excellent performance as well as its ease of use and budget friendly price tag! The marked price on this one is £429 but you can get it for just £354 with voucher code CAM75.
Canon EOS 1300D twin-lens kit - now £379
If you're looking to get into the world of DSLR photography, this twin-lens Canon EOS 1300D kit is a great place to start, and right now there's £150 off. Complete with a standard zoom and telephoto zoom, it costs less than a lot of compacts at just £379.
Panasonic Lumix FZ72 – now £219 at Currys (was £349)
If you're looking for a brilliant bridge camera at a great price, then the Lumix FZ72 is it. Currys has the cheapest price we can find for this 60x zoom camera at just £219.
Canon PowerShot SX540 HS Bridge Camera - now £199 at Currys with discount code (was £349)
Here's an excellent Black Friday weekend photography deal at Currys, with the PowerShot SX540 down to less than £200 if you use code CAN30 at the checkout. Grab it now on the Currys site.
Currys Black Friday wearable deals
Get £20 of the marked price on any Apple Watch. Apple Watches don't usually get much of a discount, on Black Friday or any other time, so this is well worth checking out if you're looking for one. As well as getting £20 off at the checkout with a discount code you can get a minimum of £20 off when you trade in your old smartwatch.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 - now £229.99 (was £269.99)
Garmin's wearable wants to be more than a fitness gadget, offering both smartwatch smarts and sport-based features and packed with pre-loaded apps. And now it's at a very nice price - get it for £229.99 at Currys now.
Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR - now £89.99 (was £129.99)
Also from the Garmin stable, the Vivosmart 3 HR is more of a fitness tracker and less of a smartwatch. It boasts a 5-day battery life and can track everything from swimming to sleep. It's now £40 off at Currys.
Huawei Watch 2 Sport smartwatch - now £179 (was £329)
This Android Wear 2 laden watch comes with an abundance of sensors, this is one of the smartest smartwatches around. Get it at Currys for £179.
Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99)
Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. Amazon is the same price at £69.99.
Currys Black Friday gadget deals
Parrot Disco FPV Drone - now £449 (was £899)
If you're looking to buy someone a drone for Christmas, this could be a great option. Its HD camera will stream video direct to your phone or tablet. It costs £449 in Currys stores.
Parrot Bebop 2 Drone £369.99 (was £449.99)
Easy to pilot with any smartphone or tablet, the Parrot Bebop 2 Drone in sleek red offers an intuitive flying experience with a high-quality camera – and you can stream live footage to your device too. Get it today for £369.99.
Currys on Black Friday 2017: what you need to know
One of the reasons we're big fans of Currys is that the retailer likes to go all-in for seasonal events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it's going to be more of the same this year - you can bet there's going to be many tempting discounts across all of the Currys product categories.
The deals are set to go live at 12am on the morning of Black Friday, and will then continue through the day and indeed the whole weekend. In total, Currys has said 10 days of Black Friday discounts are scheduled, building on the success of last year's event (which was apparently Currys' biggest Black Friday ever - 5 orders placed every second during peak times, and over 2 billion seconds spent on the site on Black Friday).
Don't forget the price promise you always get with Currys, which means if you find the same item for a cheaper price at any of the retailer's competitors, then Currys will match it. There are even mobile apps you can download to make price comparisons easier, which is another reason to hit Currys during Black Friday.
We wouldn't bet against it being another record-breaking year for Currys by the time that Black Friday 2017 is over, and there'll be discounts happening all through the weekend. We'll make sure the best of those are listed above ready for your consideration.