Avengers: Endgame will be a Disney Plus exclusive, coming in December

While Avengers: Endgame is currently shattering box office records around the world, that hasn't stopped Disney's top brass from announcing a lounge-room release for the blockbuster flick, which the company has revealed will land on its highly-anticipated streaming service, Disney Plus.

The date? Just one month after the upcoming service launches in the US on November 12, 2019.

“We’re very pleased with our Q2 results and thrilled with the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame ...[which] will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting December 11th,” said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company in the conglomerate's latest earnings report.

Endgame's arrival on Disney's streaming service will likely coincide with the film's release on Digital, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

World's mightiest streaming service

Avengers: Endgame will join other Marvel big-hitters that will already be available on Disney Plus at launch, including Captain Marvel, which has so far made $1.1 billion at the global box office.

Along with its stable of Marvel Studios films, the upcoming streaming platform will also play host to a number of new Disney Plus original TV shows tied directly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – something that genre fans will no doubt welcome in light of the abrupt cancelation of Netflix's Marvel shows.

Marvel shows rumored to be in development include a Falcon and Winter Soldier series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, a Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston, a Vision and Scarlet Witch series starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and a Hawkeye spin-off starring Jeremy Renner.

It's currently unknown when Disney Plus will land in territories outside the US, although the media giant has revealed that it plans to roll out the service globally over the next two years.