Australia vs Brazil live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Australia need to bounce back quickly to avoid an early exit from the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, after a shock 2-1 loss to Italy. Can they get back on track against the samba stars? Read on to find out how you can catch a Australia vs Brazil live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

In contrast to the Aussies' bad start, Brazil eased past Jamaica in their opening game with a 3-0 win in a match that saw Cristiane become the oldest person to score a World Cup hat-trick. Despite their opening match win Brazil remain underdogs with the bookies for this match, thanks in part to their poor run of form going into the tournament.

Live stream Australia vs Brazil - where and when Today's Women's Wolrd Cup match takes place at Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier in the south of France. Kick-off is at 6pm CET local time, 5pm BST for viewers in the UK, and 12pm ET, 9am PT for those in the US. For fans wanting to cheer on the Matildas back home in Australia, it's a 2am ACT start in the early hours of Friday morning.

Having been on the receiving end of the biggest shock in the 2019 Women's World Cup so far, with a less than reassuring defensive performance, Australia coach Ante Milicic has nevertheless insisted his side will maintain the attacking philosophy that the Matildas are known for.

Ranked nine places below their opponents today, Brazil lost their last encounter with Australia 3-1 and were also knocked out by them in the second round of the last World Cup following a 1-0 defeat. Nevertheless the South Americans appear to have picked up their form at the right time following a string of nine straight losses.

It's a crucial match for both teams and you can ensure you don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Australia vs Brazil wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to watch a live stream of the Matildas match in Australia

All matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), are available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service. Great news! Optus Sport will also be showing the game in the region, and have exclusive broadcast rights for every match in the tournament. So if you don't want to miss any of the action from France, you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, which will give you access to every match live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 2am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

Live stream Australia vs Brazil in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights for the tournament in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 12pm ET and 9am PT. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a US VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to stream Australia v Brazil live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that today's match and all 2019 Women's World Cup are to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's match will be live on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 4.45pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup: Canada live stream

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch an Australia vs Brazil live stream in New Zealand