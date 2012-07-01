The best celebrity endorsed headphones

If celebrity subtlety's your thing, then we have the headphones for you to add a lil' swagger to your style.

Here we look at the cans designed by the music scene's top dogs so you too can walk with a limp.

First we test in-ear headphones and then on the next page we look at over-ear headphones.

1. Monster Beats By Dre Heartbeats 2.0

Price: £120 ($190)

URL: beatsbydre.com

Manufacturer: Monster

Lady Gaga? She means business. Just check out these spiky black metallic earbuds, complete with matte anti-tangle cord and snapband-topped pouch. More gimp than pimp, the design won't be to everybody's taste - just like the gal herself.

The sound is likely to be appreciated across the board, however: it's full, clear and nicely balanced, with a rounded - though not terribly detailed - bass. Pop and other melodic genres, from folk to progressive house, all sound great.

The treble can slice a little too harshly at times, but then this is Lady Gaga - she likes it rough - sounding!

Verdict: 4/5

2. SMS Audio Street By 50

Price: £70 ($100)

URL: smsby50.com

Manufacturer: SMS Audio

Your first impression of Fiddy's Street in-ears is likely to be the highpoint. The packaging and rugged, yo-yo-shaped carry case are great; 50 has thoughtfully gone to the trouble of including an airplane adapter (an essential accessory for such a globe-trotting, glamorous clientele, we're sure); and although the earbuds feel a little plasticky, they look discreetly stylish in the ear.

But that's the problem - putting the things in your ear. From the muddy, bass-heavy sound to the uncomfortable, achey fit (swapping the eartips to a smaller size simply caused the bass to drop out entirely), the STREET listening experience just ain't fly.

Verdict: 2/5

3. House Of Marley Freedom Zion

Price: £70 ($100)

URL: houseofmarley.com

Manufacturer: House of Marley

House of Marley credit the late Jamaican musician as the inspiration for their eco-friendly products, and while we'll never know what the reggae icon himself would think, there's no denying that these in-ears look as cool and inviting as a rum punch on the beach.

Made from sapele wood, aluminium and recycled plastic, with cute touches like a Rastafarian flag-striped fabric cord, the Zions invoke admiration every time. The sound is unapologetically warm and bass-heavy, but it's still well balanced and detailed, with clear treble and slightly coarse mids.

Verdict: 4/5

4. Monster Beats By Dre Diddybeats

Price: £120 ($190)

URL: beatsbydre.com

Manufacturer: Monster

Here the body and anti-tangle cord are so badly weighted that the earbuds fall out of your ears every few minutes - and that's not the only reason you'll be holding your head in your hands.

The sound is pretty fair - it's well-balanced if a little muddy, with a warm, thuddy bass and snappy treble - but you'll be hard-pressed to hear anything for long, because the quality degrades as the earbuds slowly wiggle their way out. We're certain the sound isn't bad enough for our ears to eject the DiddyBeats, but that's what happens.

Verdict: 2/5

5. Soul By Ludacris SL99

Price: £90 ($140)

URL: soulelectronics.com

Manufacturer: Soul Electronics

We've been trying to avoid this obvious pun, honest we have, but the only way we can possibly describe their design is as, well, ludicrous.

With the eartip sat exposed on the end of an extended asymmetrical plastic arm, the massive, unwieldy body sticks a good inch out of your ear. Despite their aesthetic shortcomings, the sound is actually crisp, with a full, powerful bass, though the treble is overpowering at times.

We enjoyed every track we listened to, from the clear vocals and thudding bass of hip-hop to taxing full rock arrangements.

Verdict: 3/5